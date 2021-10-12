‘Akhilesh Yadav destroyed farmers’, Samajwadi Party leader makes a faux pas in robotic speech: Watch

On October 11, Samajwadi Party State President Naresh Uttam Patel not only slept while other leaders were giving speeches during a political rally in Jalaun, but he also inadvertently ended up blaming Akhilesh Yadav for destroying the farmers.

Videos of Naresh Patel are going viral on social media. He was seen enjoying a quick nap at the stage while other party leaders were addressing the crowd. After the political rally, Patel interacted with the media.

He said, “There is no difference between Congress and BJP. Congress is BJP and BJP is Congress. The Congress Party ruled for 45 years. They destroyed the farmers. Now they are shedding crocodile tears. Farmers have been destroyed by our leader Akhilesh Yadav.” While he very likely did not mean his party leader Akhilesh Yadav, he went on with the monologue without correcting himself. Even people present around him did not correct his faux pas.

He even demanded the son of the union minister ‘resigns’. Ashish Mishra is not an elected representative and does not hold any post in the government. When reporters questioned him about this, he said, “Prime Minister should resign. That Delhi one. And the Chief Minister should have resigned by now over ethics.” The reporters again tried to point out the mistake that irked him. He said, “You are a journalist. How are you unable to understand what I am saying? The creator of ‘Akhand Bharat’, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, led the farmers to come together and participate in getting independence. Farmers have the biggest role in independence.”

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022. Political parties have started campaigning in different parts of the state. In the last Assembly elections, Congress and SP formed an alliance but this time they are contesting separately.