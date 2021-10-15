In the midst of Durga Puja celebrations, the members of the Rapid Action Battalion have recovered 18 bombs next to a temple The entire incident took place at the main gate of Rupsa Maha Shashan, a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali in Rupsha upazila area in Kulna, Bangladesh on Thursday, October 14.

According to reports, the Rapid Action Battalion found the crude bombs while they were conducting continuous search operations following multiple attacks that took place on Durga Puja pandals across the country on Wednesday.

The Rapid Action Battalion 6 (RAB) Director Lt Col Mostak Ahmed informed that the live bombs were found at around 5:30 PM and safely recovered by a bomb disposal squad at around 7 PM. The unit later neutralised the bombs in a safe, secluded and protected environment at the bank of Rupsha river, said Ahmed.

Lt Col Ahmed said a RAB 6 team was sent to check the entry point of the Shashan crematorium after their intelligence team was tipped off about the bombs.

During a search, the team found 16 of the bombs in a shopping bag and the other two on the ground. The bombs were wrapped in black tape.

Meanwhile, following yesterday’s incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples by religious fanatics and the subsequent discovery of these crude bombs, Border Guard Bangladesh and RAB personnel have been deployed in 22 districts, including Chandpur, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Sylhet, Chittagong and Gazipur, where the situation remains grim.

Islamists vandalise Durga Puja Pandals in Bangladesh

Yesterday OpIindia reported in detail how the vibrant festival of Durga Puja ended in violence and vandalism for the Hindu minority community of Bangladesh as Islamic extremists exhibited barbaric behaviour over a Facebook rumour.

A Facebook post allegedly showing Hindus insulting the Quran went viral on social media on Wednesday night after which the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga pandals.

Reports suggested that as close to 150 households had been reportedly attacked and at least three killed in a violent clash on Wednesday (October 13).

Following the incident, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the criminals behind spreading communal attacks and propaganda to be identified and punished as an example.

Meanwhile, back in New Delhi, the external affairs ministry said that it was in touch with the high commission officials and noted the strict action be taken by the Bangladesh government.

Since the incident, the Bangladesh police have made over 100 arrests and the probe is still underway.