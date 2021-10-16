Amidst the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh over false allegations of blasphemy, a secular blogger had narrated how radical Islamists brutally raped an entire Hindu family including a 10-year-old girl. The incident took place in Hajiganj Upazila in Chandpur district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh, it was claimed.

In a Facebook post that has now gone viral on social media, the secular blogger Azam Khan narrated the ordeal suffered by the unnamed Hindu family. He narrated, “The worse rape incident so far happened in Hajiganj, Chandpur. Muslim fanatics raped a whole Hindu family. They raped the mother, her daughter, and her niece, who is just ten years old.”

While expressing disgust at the heinous act of his fellow co-religionists, Khan emphasised, “It does not matter how much you censor or blackout the media. We will document these atrocities to let the world know. I feel ashamed to be born and raised in the Muslim community.”

The blogger lamented that the minor Hindu girl succumbed to her injuries while her aunt and grandmother were confined to police custody. Azam Khan added, “The ten-year-old girl who fanatic Muslims raped, died because of extreme blood loss. Nobody can tell how many people raped her. Her aunt and grandmother who were also gang-raped simultaneously, are in police custody.”

Furthermore, he informed, “They are not letting them to talk with journalists, activists, even not to their relatives. After all, if they let them talk, it would hamper beloved country’s prestige and of course, stigmatise their religion and its followers. I demand to let them talk to journalists and activists. Grandmother of the girl is also in critical condition.”

However, community leaders have claimed that no such incident has taken place. Hajiganj Upazila Health Officer Shoaib Ahmed Chishti said that no patient had arrived requiring treatment that fit the description as claimed. Police Station Officer-in-Charge Harunur Rashid also said that no one had filed any complaint of rape and that the news of rape is a rumour.

Babu Ruhidas Banik, another community leader, also described the claims as rumours.

Radical Islamists unleash violence against Hindus under the garb of blasphemy

Brutal attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson had returned to haunt Hindus in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district, as close to 150 households were reportedly attacked and at least three killed in a violent clash on Wednesday (October 13). A day later, a frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh unit of ISKCON lamented that the sculpture of its founder, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, was burnt down during the arson attack on the temple.

The violence and vandalism took place after a Facebook rumour claiming ‘insult to Quran’ at a Durga Puja pandal went viral. Videos emerged on social media where a mob of enraged Muslims were seen pelting stones and vandalising makeshift Durga Puja pandals and attacking Hindu families in Bangladesh’s Chandpur area. A social media user from Bangladesh stated that the Islamic mob was calling for the burning of a local ISKCON temple. Bangladeshi social media users had stated that under the guise of attacks, rampant loot and molestation of women have also taken place. 2 persons have been found dead in the Chandpur area.

Following the incident, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the criminals, behind spreading communal attacks and propaganda, to be identified and punished as an example. Meanwhile, back in New Delhi, the external affairs ministry said that it was in touch with the high commission officials and noted the strict action be taken by the Bangladesh government. Since the incident, the Bangladesh police have made over 100 arrests and the probe is still underway.