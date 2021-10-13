Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi last month visited mental health facility and asked the medical professionals present there about where they keep drug addicts. She was visiting the Punjab Institute of Mental Health Asylum where she inquired about the care given to patients. She had insisted special care be given to rehabilitation of drug addicts and elderly people with illness.

When she asked where drug addicts are kept in the facility even doctors were left surprised as per media reports. Local people of Lahore often refer to this mental health facility as ‘pagalkhana’. Bushra Bibi visited every ward of the mental health facility. She then suddenly inquired about the drug addicts. While the doctors were initially shocked, they later informed her about the care given to them.

It is notable here that supernatural claims and rumours about Bushra Bibi are quite common in Pakistan. Bushra Bibi is known as ‘Pinky Peerni’, a living saint-woman with special powers. Her family from the Wattoo clan in Pakistan’s Pakpattan are the worshippers of the ‘Baba Farid’ shrine n Pakpattan.

In an article in Vanity Fair, a senior Pakistani media person was quoted as saying that Imran Khan had consulted Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance to become PM and he used to give her two vats full of cooked meat as fees. The meat was for Bushra Bibi’s two jinns, the article had stated.

In 2019, there were reports that Bushra Bibi’s reflection cannot be seen in mirror. However, Pakistan media had later clarified that her reflection can indeed be seen in mirror. Some media reports claimed that Pakistan’s Capital TV had stated that some staff member in Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s household had claimed that Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi’s image does not appear in the mirrors. However, Capital TV later denied any such reports.