Chhattisgarh: Saffron flag uprooted by Muslim mob, section 144 imposed

A video from Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district has surfaced online where allegedly a Muslim mob can be seen uprooting a saffron coloured flag and tearing it, leading to clashes and stone-pelting.

It is being said that both the groups wanted to install their religious flag at the Chowk which led to a clash. The incident took place on Maa Karma Chowk who is revered for taking care of Hindu God Lord Krishna.

A Hindu flag is always hoisted on the Chowk, however, the Muslim mob installed their religious flag as well. In the video, one person was seen climbing the pole, uprooting the Hindu flag, tearing and insulting it.

See how peacefools thrown the Bhagwa flag on ground & disrespected it…

It’s happening in Kawardha, Chhatisgarh…. Govt-Police is also with them..



Hindus are helpless….. pic.twitter.com/uascvl7qMJ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 4, 2021

As per officials, the police had conducted a ”Shanti Samiti” meeting with people on Sunday asking them to remove religious flags from the Chowk in view of upcoming festivals and in order to maintain peace and harmony. “The groups even agreed to the same, however, some youth from both sides reached the site later and created a ruckus,” said the police officer further.

Section 144 imposed

Section 144 of CrPc (Criminal Code Procedure) was imposed later to bring the situation under control. No arrests have been made as yet.

As per a local journalist, the verbal fight soon turned violent followed by stone-pelting. Ajay Thakur, Shoyab Adri, and Durgesh Devangan from the two groups have sustained injuries.

Commenting on the violence, District Collector Ramesh Sharma said, “The police had to use mild force to keep the situation under control and to disperse the frenzied mob. Nobody will be allowed to take law and order into their hands. We have put the situation under control including enforcement of section 144 in the area, all other precautionary measures have been taken.”

“The police will remain deployed in the area till the tension is diffused,” Sharma informed further.

Additionally, the police have been tasked to identify the miscreants using CCTV footage. All schools and colleges have been shut in the area.

