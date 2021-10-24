On October 24, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut shared a 12-second video from his Twitter handle and said that the witness in the Aryan Khan case was made to sign a blank paper by NCB. Based on an affidavit submitted by Sail, he said that there was a demand for huge money. He further added that CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that these cases (Aryan Khan drug case) were made to defame Maharashtra. He urged the police to take Suo moto cognizance.

Tweet by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Source: Twitter

However, contrary to the claim, there was no visual of anyone signing on blan k papers in the video. There were some papers on a table, but it is impossible to tell if there are signed blank papers.

In the video, KP Gosavi was seen recording audio of Aryan Khan. For a split second, another man was visible in the video that was identified by the netizens as hotelier Kunal Jani. Mohit Kamboj, ex-President BJYM Mumbai, shared a screenshot from the video in which Jani was seen wearing a black tracksuit. Kamboj said, “Sanjay Raut Ji, now don’t delete this video! Who is this guy in black! Which party – politicians – film stars – minister he is associated with! Nawab Malik (NCP Leader) need to answer this!”

Request @narcoticsbureau to Plz Public the Mobile Records-What’s app Chats And Affiliation of Mr Kunal Jani!

Which Cabinet Minister is his Best Friend who goes to his Restaurant Regularly With Full Protocol!

Which Film Stars he is Associated with!

मियाँ नवाब को ज़रा मालूम पड़े — Mohit Bharatiya ( Mohit Kamboj ) (@mohitbharatiya_) October 24, 2021

He further requested NCB to make the mobile records of Jani public, including WhatsApp chats. He said, “Which Cabinet Minister is his Best Friend who goes to his Restaurant Regularly With Full Protocol! Which Film Stars he is Associated with!” He added in Hindi, “Mr Nawab should be informed!”

Legal Rights Observatory has filed a complaint at Malad Police station to file an FIR against Nawab Malik and unknown to “conspire, threaten and intimidate trial court judge and NCB’s Sameer Wakhende probing Drug Cartel and role of Aryan Khan in giving political shelter to Drug Mafia.”

Who is Kunal Jani?

Kunal Jani is a hotelier who was arrested by NCB in September 2021 in connection to a drug case where actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was also accused. Demetriades was accused of running a drug syndicate. He was arrested by Sameer Wankhede. His name first appeared in the case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials found a chat group of Jani and Rhea Chakraborty where drugs were being discussed. They had discussed drugs as doobies and buds.

Jani is the director of a Bandra-based restaurant. Interestingly Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and Ranjit Singh Bindra are partners in the restaurant. While Bindra is an accused in the Iqbal Mirchi case, Kundra is an accused in the porn racket case. Jani got out on bail on October 10.

The affidavit submitted by Sail

On Sunday, reports came out that Prabhakar Sail, an aide of KP Gosavi, was made to sign a blank panchnama by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Gosavi’s photo had gone viral after the NCB raid in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. Gosavi was named as one of the witnesses in the case and currently absconding.

Sail has alleged in a written statement that he felt a threat to his life from Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, after Gosavi went suspiciously missing. He alleged that he went on the said raid with Gosavi and was asked to sign blank papers as panchnama. He claimed to be unaware of the seizure. Wankhede, in reply to the allegations, said, “We will give a fitting reply.”