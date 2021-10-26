On Tuesday (October 26), Karan Morwal, the son of Congress’ Badnagar MLA Murli Morwal, was arrested by the police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reported Times Now. The development comes days after the cops put up ‘wanted posters‘ of the rape accused and announced a cash prize.

Karan Morwal had been absconding for the past 7 months after allegedly raping a female Youth Congress worker. The victim had filed a complaint against the Congress leader’s son in April this year. According to the woman, the incident took place on February 14. She said that the accused came to Indore and he took her to Hotel Pride, where she fell unconscious after drinking something that Morwal had offered her.

Morwal then reportedly took her to her flat in an unconscious state and raped her. The victim said that when she realized she was raped, the accused assured her that he would marry her. However, later, he raped her on the pretext of marriage. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on April 2, on the basis of the complaint of the woman. Charges were filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 376(2)N (rape for more than one time), 376 (2) J, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene act at public places).