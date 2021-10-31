Sunday, October 31, 2021
Did You Know? RCB’s Daniel Christian and his wife were abused on Instagram after KKR defeated RCB in the Eliminator

Wife of Dan Christian got abusive messages in comments and DMs on Instagram after RCB got defeated by KKR on Oct 11 in IPL.

OpIndia Staff
Dan Christian
Dan Christian's wife had faced online abuse after Christian's poor performance in an IPL match (Image: Crictracker)
On October 12, cricketer Daniel Christian had to point out the abuse his pregnant wife was getting on Instagram after his poor performance in an IPL match. During Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on October 11, RCB’s Christian did not score well.

Daniel Christian made only nine runs and did not take any wicket while giving away 29 runs in 1.4 overs. His performance attracted a score of abuses against his wife Jorgia Dunn.

Daniel Christian and his wife were abused
Abuses on Instagram post by Christian’s wife Jorgia. Source: chennaimemes
Daniel Christian and his wife were abused
Abuses on Instagram post by Christian’s wife Jorgia. Source: chennaimemes
Daniel Christian and his wife were abused
Abuses on Instagram post by Christian’s wife Jorgia. Source: chennaimemes

In an Instagram story, Christian wrote, “Check out the comments section of my partner’s Instagram post. I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please leave her out of it.” Quoting his story, his wife wrote, “Everyone else please stop inboxing me. This isn’t fair anymore. I have had enough.” Her post showed how much abuse she got not only on her Instagram post but also in her Instagram Inbox.

Story by Christian’s wife. Source: crickettimes

In a follow-up story, Christian wrote, “Now they are making fake accounts and in Jorgia’s DM’s. Stay classy people.”

Christian’s story on how his wife was getting abused in DMs. Source: crickettimes

Virat Kohli fans have been on an abuse-spree after social media users disagreed with the Indian captain’s comments on the Mohammad Shami controversy. People were angry over the fact that Virat Kohli, unwittingly or otherwise, had aided in the campaign to malign India’s reputation when it has been established that the campaign of abuse against Shami was led by Pakistanis.

In one instance, fans of the Indian captain abused a Twitter user and targeted his 7 year old son because the user disagreed with Virat Kohli. Women have also been abused by his fans for disagreeing with Kohli.

 

Searched termsVirat kohli
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

