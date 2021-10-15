On Friday (October 15), Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat performed ‘Shastra pooja’ on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. He also paid tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar & ex-Chief MS Golwalkar at the ‘samadhi Sthal’ in Nagpur in Maharashtra on the occasion of the RSS foundation day at Nagpur headquarters.

Vijayadashami 2021 is also the RSS’ 96th Foundation Day.

In his public address, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised on the need for social unity. He stated, “We don’t want a culture that widens the divide, but the one that binds the nation…Partition of the country is a sad history, the truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history.”

RSS chief spoke about population control, and social reforms

On Friday, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised on the need to control the surging population of the country and preventing ‘population imbalance.’ He pointed out, “Population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem.”

The RSS chief pointed out the ill effects of technology on children and drug abuse on the youth. He remarked, “There’s no control over what’s shown on OTT platforms. Post-Corona even children have phones. The use of narcotics is rising…how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities…All of this should be controlled.”

Mohan Bhagwat spoke on Sanatan Dharma and its essence

The RSS chief defined the word ‘Hindu’ as the fabric that binds our heritage, evokes praise for our ancestors and instils a sense of devotion towards the motherland. “Absorbed in these three elements we can all wear the uniqueness of our underlying Sanatana oneness as our jewel and uplift our whole country. We must do this. This is the mission of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. #RSSVijayadashami”

“Due to all-round efforts, there is a renewed confidence and the awakening of our ‘selfhood’ in our society also. The contribution drive for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple witnessed an overwhelming and devotional response which is a testimony to this awakening,” he stated. Mohan Bhagwat further added, “If the Dharma that envisions a world based on Sanatan value-system prevails in Bharat then the foul play of selfish forces will automatically be neutralised.”



The RSS Chief reiterated that the Hindu society must become united, strong, vigilant and active such that they neither threaten anyone’s existence nor fear others.

He clarified, “This appeal for consolidation of strength is not reactionary. This is a natural expected state in a society. Only a unified, strong and well-informed society with a national character can assert its voice before the world.”

He asserted, “Sanatan Hindu culture and its magnanimous Hindu society that has the ability to accept all, alone can be the saviour of the world from the catastrophic grip of radicalism, intolerance, terrorism, conflict, animosity and exploitation.”

Ayurveda and the Coronavirus pandemic

In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised how traditional knowledge systems and ‘selfhood’ had helped people amidst the pandemic. He said, “We experienced the efficacy of our traditional lifestyle practices and Ayurvedic medicinal system in fighting and tackling the Coronavirus. We are all able to appreciate the need for an effective and affordable treatment modality that may be accessible to each and every person living through the length and breadth of our vast country.”

Furthermore, the RSS chief outlined how the perspective on healthcare changed from preventive towards wellness.

He pointed out how traditional medicine systems are effectively addressing primary healthcare needs in rural areas. “Rising above the conflict for supremacy of one method of medicine over another, rational use of all treatment modalities can ensure affordable, accessible, and effective treatment for all,” Mohan Bhagwat reiterated.

State of Hindu temples are a matter of concern: RSS Chief

The RSS chief lamented, “State of the Hindu temples today is one such concern. Temples of South India are fully controlled by the state governments. In the rest of the country some are managed by the government, a few through joint family trusts while some are run by the trusts governed under society’s registration acts. Few temples completely lack any system of governance.”

Mohan Bhagwat pointed out that there is no uniform solution for the issue of Hindu temples in India. Citing examples, he stated that there are some temples that are under Govt control but are managed well, like the Vaishno Devi Temple. There are some independent temples that are managed by devotees but are in very bad condition.

Dr Bhagwat asserted that Hindus will have to come up with a detailed system for Temple management to provide a solution. The funds of Hindu temples should only be utilised for the causes of the Hindu community and the respective deities should be regarded as the sole owner, as stated by the Supreme Court, he added.

Sarsanghchalak ji on Mandir management:



◆ Situations of Mandirs not same everywhere, NO uniform solution.

◆ Devotees are managing Mandirs well ie Shegaon.

◆ Govt too is managing them well ie VaishnoDevi, but can't do it forever.

“The injustices such as the exclusive appropriation of Hindu religious sites for decades and centuries, handing over of the operations to the non-devotees/irreligious, unethical persons despite the State being ‘secular’ must be expunged, Dr Bhagwat added.