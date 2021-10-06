As ‘no to your fake sympathies’ posters greeted Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow during his much-hyped political tourism to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of deceased farmers, family members of the victims have requested Rahul and the opposition not to politicize the issue.

Lovepreet Singh was among the protesters who lost his life during the protest. His family members have appealed that they don’t want to be disturbed. They have further said that those who are trying to get political mileage out of the incident should refrain from doing so. They expressed satisfaction over support extended by the Yogi Adityanath government including financial ones. They further supported the stand taken by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to resolve the crisis.

Eight persons had died including four farmers on Sunday during farmers’ protest at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a video featuring family members as well co-villagers of Lovepreet Singh, one of the family members Makkhan Singh is heard stating the above. Makkhan Singh who introduced himself as the brother-in-law of the deceased said that Lovepreet Singh died during farmers protest.

“We support the stand taken by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on this issue. We are also thankful to the government and the administration for extending all kind of support including financial assistance,” he said.

He further appealed not to politicize this issue and said, “such elements who want to get political gain during such a painful time we request them not to do such a thing and also don’t disturb others.” In the video, as many as six people are seen standing together. One of them is Keval Singh whom Makkhan Singh has introduced as an uncle of the deceased whereas as rest were introduced as Ladi, Sukkha and Bahadur Singh from their village.

Right after the violence, the Yogi government had announced a judicial inquiry under a retired High Court judge. Besides, the government announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the family of deceased farmers and a job to a member of the family.

The statement of the family members seems to reflect the mood of farmers that the Congress and its twin boss Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can’t be trusted.

However, Congress left no stone unturned to vitiate the atmosphere in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried accelerating the trouble. She was detained for some time, while the state government initially denied permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. But later on, the permission was granted and Priyanka Gandhi was released.