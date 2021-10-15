UP: Hindu girl raped, blackmailed by Waseem who pretended to be 'Akash'

On Thursday (October 14), a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a man for raping, recording the incident of his heinous crime and trying to forcibly convert the victim to Islam, reported Live Hindustan. The incident took place in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Waseem alias Akash. A complaint was filed at the New Mandi police station, following which a case was registered. As per the complaint, the accused lured the woman into his ‘love trap’ and raped her on multiple occasions. Waseem had also recorded the video of his crime and threatened to upload the clip online. He also tried intimidating the victim to convert to Islam.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused Waseem operated under the alias of a Hindu name ‘Akash’. By withholding this critical information about his religious identity, he managed to win the trust of the victim and then continued to sexually abuse the victim.

Father-in-law’s brother forced Hindu woman to convert to Islam in UP

Earlier on September 30, the Jaunpur police lodged a case against one Mohammad Shalik for assaulting and forcing his brother’s son and daughter-in-law to convert to Islam. The case was registered under IPC sections 504, 506 and sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, based on the complaint filed by the victim, Manita Prajapati.

Manita Prajapati, a resident of Majdeeha village in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had approached Shah Ganj Kotwali with her written complaint on September 30. In her complaint, Manita alleged that her deceased’s father-in-law’s brother had been forcing her and her husband Jitendra Prajapati to convert to Islam. When they refused, he started torturing them mentally and physically. He also assaulted Jitendra Prajati frequently to exert pressure on the family.

The victim further alleged that Mohammad Salik had previously attempted to murder her husband for refusing to comply with his demands. According to Manita Prajapati, her husband’s uncle had converted 25 years ago, when he moved to Saudi Arabia to earn a living. After he came back, he started exerting pressure on Manita Prajapati’s father-in-law Lorik Prajapati to adopt Islam. Lorik did not succumb to the pressure and blatantly refused to convert his religion.