On the night of October 23, three men identified as Istiyak Miyan alias Tajo, Nazir Ansari and Suhail Alam killed 46-year-old Pankaj Choudhary in Tapkara, district Khunti. The incident took place merely 50 meters away from the Tapkara Police Station.

Pankaj was brutally assaulted over a minor dispute. He was rushed to a local hospital in Torpa. However, doctors referred him to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.

According to a report in Tribune, Choudhary died due to internal injuries as he was vomiting blood. Pankaj succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Sunday morning at RIMS. Police said that the body would be handed over to the family once the post-mortem was done. A local resident claimed that the whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

After the locals learnt about Pankaj’s death, they gathered outside the Police Station in large numbers. Istiyak Miyan alias Tajo, Nazir Ansari and Suhail Alam have been arrested by the Police. Additional forces has been deployed in the area as a precaution.

Pankaj was a carpenter by profession. He was living near the Tapkara mosque with his family. He was the sole earner in the family. He is survived by a wife and three children. Two of his sons are differently-abled. One of the sons is completely blind. The daughter studies in class nine.

Family of Pankaj Choudhary. Source: Jagran

Local MLA Koche Munda (BJP) visited the family. He demanded a speedy investigation and asked the Khunti Police to ensure the accused got punished. Owning to the financial condition of the family, the district administration provided immediate financial support of Rs. 20,000 to the family for last rites.

The area residents demanded compensation, widow pension for the wife, disability pension for the children and a house for the family. The administration has assured them they will provide the necessary support to the family.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Tapkara Police and BJP MLA Koche Munda but could not connect.