Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra who was arrested on Saturday night in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence will continue to remain in judicial custody. He has currently been lodged in district jail.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Upendra Agarwal cited ‘non-cooperation & evasive replies’ as the reason for Mishra’s arrest.

As per Mishra’s lawyer, the court will hear his matter on October 11 on whether he should be sent to police custody. “He will be in judicial custody for the time being. He was produced before the judicial magistrate and the police had demanded three-day custody, to which we objected,” said lawyer Awadesh Singh representing Ashish Mishra.

Ashish Mishra arrested

The minister’s son who has been charged with murder was arrested on Saturday night following a 12-hour interrogation by the Uttar Pradesh police. He was asked about his location and involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which led to the death of three Bhartiya Janta Party workers, a journalist and four farmers.

A police official informed that a nine-member investigation committee was constituted that prepared 40 questions for Ashish. Reportedly, Mishra failed to clarify his location at the time of the incident. His driver, Ankit Das, has also been taken into custody. He has provided many videos in pen drive to police as evidence that he was not present on the site.

Meanwhile, certain section of the media had claimed he had fled to Nepal to evade questioning and arrest.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, a ‘farmer’ mob attacked a BJP convoy with stones and sticks. The windshield of one of the cars broke and the driver seemingly lost control, thereby running over the crowd. A total of eight people lost their lives in the violence.

The UP police on Thursday had arrested two of the seven people mentioned in the FIR.