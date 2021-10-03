The Jharkhandi girl Richa Bharti, who had shot to national fame by refusing to distribute Quran as per a court order to secure bail, is unhappy with the Nitish Kumar government and the Bihar police for not catching the accused who had murdered her father in February this year in Nalanda district of Bihar.

Richa Bharti wondered if Nalanda DSP Md Shibli Nomani, who is supervising the case, is showing honesty to give justice to her father.

Two days ago Richa Bharti posted a fresh appeal to Nitish Kumar on her Twitter account stating that it is almost nine months but the accused are freely roaming and no action has been taken. Richa Bharti is a native of Nalanda which is the home district of Nitish Kumar. But the family settled in Ranchi years back.

अपने पिताजी के हत्यारों को सजा दिलाने के लिए मैंने एक ट्वीट किया था लेकिन उस ट्वीट पर बिहार पुलिस और वहाँ की सरकार कोई करवाई नहीं कर रही है मुझे न्याय चाहिए क्योंकि मेरे पिताजी की हत्या हुए नौ महीने हो गए हैं और सभी अपराधी आजाद घूम रहे हैं सुशासन बाबु @NitishKumar जी के सरकार में pic.twitter.com/NLEzIDx6VJ — Richa Bharti (@bricha645) October 1, 2021

“When people talk big about Sushasan in Bihar and respectfully refer to Nitish Kumar as Sushanbabu I just cry because I see those who had brutally murdered my father Mohan Kumar are walking freely,” Richa Bharti told OpIndia over the phone.

“I don’t blame but I doubt that Md Shibli Nomani has something in his mind. He doesn’t look to be doing justice. There are a total nine accused in this case. The court issued arrest warrants against five accused in March. But none have been arrested,” she said.

These five accused are Chandramauli Prasad, Karu Kumar, Deonarayan Prasad, Lallu Prasad and Sallu Prasad.

“There are a total of nine accused but the warrant was issued only against five. We have not been explained that why police have not secured warrants against the remaining four and why no arresting has been made. I doubt if the Nalanda police and DSP are trying to save these accused also,” she said.

Richa said that these accused her killed her father in front of her mother Meena Devi, sister Rachana Bharti and grandfather Nandlal Prasad under Sarmera police station area.

Asked why she doubts Md Shibli Nomani may not act fairly to her and her family, she said, “I believe that the DSP dislikes my background. I am a nationalist and I was once unnecessarily dragged into a controversy when the Ranchi court had asked me to distribute five copies of the Holy Quran. But that was a different case which has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation of the murder of my father.”

She said that she has been running from pillar to post for the justice of her father but her desperate appeal has fallen on the deaf ears of the police and DSP. “After my father was murdered a number of murder cases took place in Nalanda and I have seen how police arrested accused in these cases quickly within 10 days. Those who murdered my father are freely roaming. I wonder,” she said.

This 21-year-old ordinary girl of Pithoria village of Ranchi hogged national headlines in July 2019 a Ranchi court directed her to distribute five copies of the Holy Quran for allegedly making a communal remark. She also refused to obey the court order stating that what if in future she is asked to offer namaz or asked to convert to Islam. She was accused of disrespecting Islam in a Facebook post.

The court order was widely criticized and the court had later withdrawn the order.

After the murder of her father, the family feared for her life. Her mother, younger brother and sister stay in Ranchi but she left for Gujarat where she is staying with her maternal uncle. “I had fought for myself and I am fighting for my father while in Gujarat,” she said.