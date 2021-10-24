Sunday, October 24, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party workers thrash their party leader for overtaking convoy, MLA Lucky Yadav and others booked

SP MLA Lucky Yadav and other party leaders have been booked for beating another SP leader for allegedly overtaking convoy

OpIndia Staff
202

Samajwadi Party workers reportedly thrashed party leader Dr. Manoj Yadav on Sunday for allegedly overtaking the vehicles of state party general secretary Raj Narain Bind’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, four persons have been booked in the case, including MLA Lucky Yadav, Bacchu Lal Yadav and Amit Yadav.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media platforms where a crowd could be seen beating up a man.

The scuffle broke out between SP workers and their party leader Dr. Manoj Yadav in Lakhauwa market in Malhani assembly constituency, after Manoj Yadav allegedly tried to overtake the vehicles of the convoy of the party’s general secretary Raj Narain Bind.

The convoy had gone to welcome Raj Narain Yadav on his arrival to the district, and the convoy was returning from Jaunpur when the scuffle happened. Reportedly, Manoj Yadav’s gold chain along with Rs16 thousand in cash were also stolen during the fight.

Dr. Manoj Yadav said that he had gone to attend the program to welcome Raj Narain Bind, and when Bind’s convoy reached Dhaniya Mau, Yadav’s car and vehicles of MLA Lucky Yadav also merged in the convoy. But during the travel, several times vehicles overtook each other wrongly. Manoj Yadav added that when the convoy stopped near the school at Lakhauwa Bazar, MLA Lucky Yadav got out of his vehicle and started arguing with him, which led to the scuffle. Manoj Yadav alleged that Lucky Yadav instigated his supporters to start a physical fight.

On the other hand, the MLA has denied any involvement in the fight. Lucky Yadav said that although his car was in the convoy, he was in a different vehicle, a white Safari, along with Raj Narain Bind, SP’s district president Lal Bahadur Yadav, and former district general secretary Shyam Bahadur Pal. He further said that when he heard about the scuffle, he immediately reached the spot and pacified the matter.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

