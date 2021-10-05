On Tuesday (October 5), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for depriving poor families of government-sanctioned households. He made the remarks during his address at the ‘Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo in Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in Lucknow.

At about 2 hours and 24 minutes into the programme, PM Modi stated, “I remember the time when despite best efforts, Uttar Pradesh was lagging behind in the construction of houses. Today, when I am in Lucknow, I think I must tell the story to you in detail. The people of UP must know this to understand how urban planning in a State becomes the victim of petty politics.”

He emphasised, “The Central government was sending money for the construction of new homes. However, the government, which existed prior to 2017 in the State, did not want to build houses for the poor at all. We had to plead with the previous government to build houses for the needy people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Centre had sanctioned the construction of 18000 homes prior to 2017.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out, “The then State government did not even build 18 houses for the people. Permission to build 18K houses but not even 18 houses built. These things must make you ponder. Funds were available for the construction of houses but the State government was deliberately creating hurdles. The people of UP can never forget the actions (of Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi party).

PM Modi informed that after Yogi Adityanath came to power in UP in 2017, about 9 lakh poor families in urban areas were allocated homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He added that about 14 lakh new homes are in different stages of construction. He said that the housewarming events have become joyous for poor families since they now have access to electricity, water supply, and gas connections.

PM Modi set a challenge for UP CM, asks PMAY beneficiaries to light 18 lakh diyas

The Indian Prime Minister had also appealed to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to light 2 diyas on the occasion of Diwali and surpass the record of 7.5 lakh lit diyas in Ayodhya. He had set up the mammoth challenge before the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure its implementation. At about 2 hours 27 minutes into the programme, PM Modi remarked, “Since I have come to Uttar Pradesh, I want to give some homework. But you will have to do it. Will you?”

He emphasised, “I have read in the papers that there will be an event during Diwali at Ayodya wherein 7.5 lakh diyas would be lit. I want to encourage the people of Uttar Pradesh to join me in this competition of ‘light.’ I want to see that the 9 lakh houses alloted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana light 2 diyas i.e. a total of 18 lakh diyas as compared to Ayodhya’s 7 lakhs. Can this be done?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Ram will be pleased with such a sight.