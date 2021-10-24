Did Sonu Sood send medicines for erectile dysfunction for a man seeking medicines for his mother? Here’s what happened

On October 23, actor Sonu Sood replied to a Twitter user Bhanu who had thanked him for sending medicine for his mother. However, the image of medicines provided by Sonu Sood and his foundation was quite intriguing.

Sonu Sood replied to Bhanu who received the medicines

One medicine in the quoted tweet drew the attention of the netizens that left them amused and shocked at the same time. Three packs of the medicine named Tadora-20 were in the photograph with the explicit image of a ‘love-making’ statue. The medicine that was supposed to be for the mother of the Twitter user is commonly used for treating erectile dysfunction in men.

Bhanu shared a photograph of the medicines received that had Tadora-20. Source: Twitter

Netizens’ funny reactions to the medicine

Twitter user anu_rnj wondered if Sood has turned into a Hakeem and sending medicines for ED.

Twitter user Devendra questioned if Sood wanted to fill the ‘youth with josh’.

Kasim confused the medicine with Viagra due to the similar functioning of the salt.

Twitter user ZEYA was amused seeing medicine for ED being delivered by Sood.

The medicine was prescribed by the doctor

We investigated a little bit to see what exactly happened and if Sonu Sood actually sent him the right medicine or there was a goof-up. First of all, the prescription for the patient has Tadact 20mg tablets as the first medicines prescribed. This particular medicine contains the salt Tadalafil.

Prescription uploaded by Bhanu. Source: Twitter

Upon a little bit of search, we found that the salt is indeed used for erectile dysfunction. However, it is also used for treating high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension). The patient here is suffering from severe PAH or pulmonary arterial hypertension. Tadalafil is a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor that has been approved by experts for treating PAH.

The image that confused everyone

Here, it has to be noted that the doctor had prescribed Tadact-20 manufactured by IPCA pharmaceuticals. The box of this particular medicine looks like a regular medicine box without any explicit image on it.

Tadact-20’s pack has no image. Source: 1mg.com

However, it seems like the chemist who packed the medicines did not have the particular brand and went for the other brand Tadora 20, manufactured by German Remedies, a subsidiary of Zydus Cadila pharmaceuticals.

The pack of Tadora-20 has the particular explicit image that created the whole confusion.

Tadalafil is not Viagra

Viagra, though a brand name, is generally associated with the medicine for erectile dysfunction. Here, people confused Tadact-20 or Tadora-20 with Viagra, which is incorrect.

Viagra contains sildenafil citrate instead of Tadalafil. Source: Drugs.com

Viagra contains a salt named sildenafil citrate, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction in men. Calling Tadalafil Viagra is just like calling every detergent available in the market as Surf.

Sonu Sood and controversies revolving around him

Sonu Sood is not new to controversies. In September 2021, the IT department had raided several locations linked to Sood. After conducting searches for three days in a row, the IT department said Sood had evaded taxes to the tune of over Rs 20 crores. It has been alleged several times in the past that Sood used crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic for improving his image. In May 2021, when the demand for medical oxygen was at its peak, his team took help from BJP leader Tejaswi Surya’s office but while issuing a statement, was accused of taking all the credit for arranging oxygen.