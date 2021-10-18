Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeEntertainmentDC’s animated movie ‘Injustice’ depicts Kashmir as disputed region, shows Superman and Wonder Woman...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

DC’s animated movie ‘Injustice’ depicts Kashmir as disputed region, shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying Indian military equipment

The clip from DC's Injustice that is going viral shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying all military equipment in Kashmir and declaring it as an “arms free zone”. 

OpIndia Staff
Injustice movie shows Kashmir as disputed region
289

Ahead of the release of DC’s latest animated film ‘Injustice’, social media websites are awash with a snippet from the movie that depicts Kashmir as a disputed region. The clip that is going viral shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying all military equipment in Kashmir and declaring it as an “arms free zone”. 

While narrating about how Superman and Wonder woman ended conflicts in various regions around the world, the video says, “In disputed Kashmir, Superman and Wonder Woman destroyed every piece of military equipment, declaring it an arm free zone.”

Several social media users took to Twitter and other platforms to highlight how DC had portrayed Kashmir as a contested region and painted India in a bad light.

One Twitter user said the clip from DC’s ‘Injustice’ showed Indian Air Force F/A-18D Hornets armed with AIM-9L Sidewinder InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs), being destroyed by well known Justice League icon Superman.

‘Injustice’ was scheduled to release worldwide on October 19, 2021. However, it was leaked online earlier this month, after which social media users started pointing out how DC has been hewing to the Pakistani propaganda of portraying Kashmir as a disputed region and wrongly depicting Indian military as an occupying force.

‘Injustice’ is an animated Justice League movie that’s based on the video game of the same name. The story takes place on an alternate Earth in which the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unnhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsInjustice Kashmir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,061FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com