Ahead of the release of DC’s latest animated film ‘Injustice’, social media websites are awash with a snippet from the movie that depicts Kashmir as a disputed region. The clip that is going viral shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying all military equipment in Kashmir and declaring it as an “arms free zone”.

Developing story : In the DC’s new film “Injustice”, Superman declares Kashmir an arms free zone. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/upxyHOn7kA — The Bite (@_TheBite) October 18, 2021

While narrating about how Superman and Wonder woman ended conflicts in various regions around the world, the video says, “In disputed Kashmir, Superman and Wonder Woman destroyed every piece of military equipment, declaring it an arm free zone.”

Several social media users took to Twitter and other platforms to highlight how DC had portrayed Kashmir as a contested region and painted India in a bad light.

Superman and Wonder Woman declare Kashmir an arms-free zone in DC’s latest animated film #Injustice — Mayank (@MayankMohanti) October 16, 2021

SUPERMAN & Wonder Woman is anti-India! They destroy presumably 2 Indian mig jets in “disputed Kashmir”

Courtesy: Injustice 2021 pic.twitter.com/9DTrYMnHnm — Prakash (@a_Lib_) October 8, 2021

One Twitter user said the clip from DC’s ‘Injustice’ showed Indian Air Force F/A-18D Hornets armed with AIM-9L Sidewinder InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs), being destroyed by well known Justice League icon Superman.

Indian Air Force F/A-18D “Hornets”, armed with AIM-9L “Sidewinder” InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs), being destroyed by renowned Justice League icon Superman over Kashmir.



Exclusive Snaps from Injustice (2021) pic.twitter.com/BgUIFU8WbD — Rishav (ऋषव) | 🇮🇳🦇 (@_devildog_mm_) October 14, 2021

‘Injustice’ was scheduled to release worldwide on October 19, 2021. However, it was leaked online earlier this month, after which social media users started pointing out how DC has been hewing to the Pakistani propaganda of portraying Kashmir as a disputed region and wrongly depicting Indian military as an occupying force.

‘Injustice’ is an animated Justice League movie that’s based on the video game of the same name. The story takes place on an alternate Earth in which the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unnhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him.