Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Watch: Samajwadi Party worker goofs up, campaigns for BJP during rally before realising mistake

The worker seemed to be convinced when he said that a win for BJP is not just a win for BJP but also a win for the Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party worker campaigns for BJP in party protest : Watch
Image Credit: IndiaTV News
A video clip from a Samajwadi Party protest has emerged on social media where a Samajwadi Party worker could be seen campaigning for the BJP inadvertently. The worker seemed to be convinced when he said that a win for BJP is not just a win for BJP but also a win for the Samajwadi Party.

He said ‘..when there was no road, and I want to tell all my brothers that Bharatiya Janata Party’s win is not just the win of Bharatiya Janata party, this is also a win for us. And if we strongly vote for Bharatiya Janata Party, the stronger we get..’

Amusingly, all the people and the party workers present there were listening attentively to the speech. Before long, however, they realized their folly and quickly began to chant Samajwadi Party.

SP leaders and workers have been committing plenty of goof ups in recent times. Recently, Samajwadi Party State President Naresh Uttam Patel was caught sleeping at the stage while other leaders gave speeches during a political rally in Jalaun. Naresh Patel also inadvertently ended up blaming Akhilesh Yadav for destroying farmers.

Naresh Patel had said “There is no difference between Congress and BJP. Congress is BJP and BJP is Congress. The Congress Party ruled for 45 years. They destroyed the farmers. Now they are shedding crocodile tears. Farmers have been destroyed by our leader Akhilesh Yadav.” 

 

