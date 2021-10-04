Monday, October 4, 2021
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users worldwide

While WhatsApp is showing server error, users were not able to refresh their feeds on Instagram and Facebook.

OpIndia Staff
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook servers down worldwide
Users worldwide reported that WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram throwing server errors in India and elsewhere in the world.

“This site can’t be reached. Check if there is a typo in facebook.com,” a message on the Facebook website said.

 

