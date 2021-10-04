WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users worldwide

Users worldwide reported that WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram throwing server errors in India and elsewhere in the world.
User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021
User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you’re also having problems #Instagramdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021
User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you’re also having problems #Facebookdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021
While WhatsApp is showing server error, users were not able to refresh their feeds on Instagram and Facebook.
“This site can’t be reached. Check if there is a typo in facebook.com,” a message on the Facebook website said.