Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh have registered a case against the e-commerce giant Amazon for the online supply of Marijuana after one week of investigating the two accused arrested in the online marijuana smuggling racket, according to reports.

As per sources, the case has been registered against the tech giant under the section 38 of the NDPS Act. Reportedly, the executive directors of Amazon India too have been booked by the authorities. It is also claimed that 20 packets of the illegal drug was hidden by Amazon during the transit.

The state Home Minister had also said the tech giant is not cooperating with authorities over the matter. Narottam Mishra said, “There are no guidelines for online businesses. We’ll make guidelines for MP. Amazon was called but they’re not cooperating. We will bring them. I appeal to Amazon’s MD-CEO to cooperate or else we’ll initiate action.” Consequently, the police had issued a 20-point notice to Amazon.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh police busted an online marijuana smuggling racket and arrested two men in Bhind district in connection to the case. MP police had summoned Amazon Inc’s local executives as investigations revealed that around a tonne of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crores was smuggled through online shopping platform Amazon over the past four months. Amazon’s executives were asked to give an explanation on how their platform could be used for the sale of banned substances by the Bhind district police superintendent, Manoj Kumar Singh.

On November 13, FIR was filed against two accused- Suraj alias Kallu Pavaiya from Morar in Gwalior, and Pintu alias Bijendra Singh Tomar from Bhind district. The FIR was filed after a complaint was lodged against the duo by Ashish Yadav. FIR was lodged under the 29 NDPS Act.