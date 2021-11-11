Friday, November 12, 2021
Birds Aren’t Real group protests outside Twitter Headquarters asking to change ‘disgusting’ bird logo, because ‘US govt replaced all birds with surveillance drones’

Birds Aren't Real head Peter Mcindoe says the US govt killed all birds and replaced them with surveillance drones, which charge by sitting on power lines, and their droppings are liquid tracking devices

Dozens of people gathered outside Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday under the banner of conspiracy theorist group Birds Aren’t Real. The group that believes that none of the birds in the USA is real because the govt has replaced them with surveillance drones, was demanding that the social media site change its logo that features a bird.

Ahead of the protest, the group had put up posters in the city announcing the same. The poster said that Bird’s Aren’r Real movement is going to hold a “protest demanding Twitter change their disgusting Bird Logo”. It said that every bird is a government surveillance drone and every use of “bird” imagery is intentional pro-bird social programming. The poster included the Twitter logo crossed out, to drive the point home.

Birds Aren’t Real poster

The demonstration in SF was part of a “Truth Tour” being conducted by the Birds Aren’t Real group in various American states and cities, to ‘inform’ the US citizens that the birds they see are actually government surveillance drones. The movement is led by Peter Mcindoe, who delivers speeches in its various demonstrations.

The Birds Aren’t Real movement claims that the US government used all the birds in the United States using murderous toxins dropped from aeroplanes, and replaced them with sophisticated drones. According to him, the bird drones sit on power lines to recharge themselves, and the bird poop dropped on cars are liquid tracking devices.

Birds Aren’t Real demonstration
Birds Aren’t Real van
Birds Aren’t Real van

Mcindoe claims that the American government is running bird propaganda, because the national mascot is a bird, a bald eagle, and every state in the US has a state bird. “In the States, at least, everything we see is filled with bird propaganda. Our national mascot is a bird – the bald eagle – each of the 50 states in the US has a state bird. With bird mascots, at a certain point, you should start asking some questions,” he says.

Ahead of the protest outside the Twitter head office, Birds Aren’t Real had circulated an email purportedly received from a Twitter official, which said that CEO Jack Dorsey was planning to join the rally, but he had a dilemma. The ‘email’ said that Dorsey is “Buddha”, he spent three days in contemplating the Zen concept of non-action, and he needs his Buddha rest.

In a video message, Peter Mcindoe had said that Jack Dorsey knows that the birds are not real, and he is a fan of the movement. Mcindoe added that they have nothing personally against the Twitter CEO, but they are only against its logo, which is a clear example of pro-bird propaganda, and a kind of brainwash imagery happening in the country. He also included the CNBC logo that features a peacock, and the US national mascot featuring a bald eagle, with the caption subconscious pro-birdism.

According to New Statesman journalist Eleanor Peake, who talked to Peter Mcindoe, it is difficult to tell if Mcindoe is serious or joking, but it is almost confirmed that most people that join in the rallies do it for the joke. The social media accounts of Birds Aren’t Real has a large number of followers, but that does not mean they agree with the conspiracy theory, and most of them are there for fun.

However, Peter Mcindoe seems to be serious about the movement. He lives out of his van, which has Birds Aren’t Real and other anti-bird messages written on it, like ‘birds charge on power lines’, ‘every bird is a government surveillance drone’, ‘birdwatching goes both ways’ etc. He insists that he is serious about his theory, and refuted reports claiming that it is an elaborate gag. He said, “I could never relate to that perspective of Birds Aren’t Real being a joke. I think that the true benefit here is the more people realise the 12 billion birds in the skies are all robots and surveillance drones run by the government.”

 

