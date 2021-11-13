West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for opposing the Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of BSF. Hitting out at the state government, the designer-turned-politician said that West Bengal has become a terrorist hub. Further castigating the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt in the state of WB, Paul alleged that the Trinamool Congress has links with smugglers and criminals.

“What’s the point of bringing resolution? Doesn’t CM Mamata Banerjee want our international borders to be strong like the Central government does?” Agnimitra Paul said lambasting the WB government.

Doesn’t CM Mamata Banerjee want our international borders to be strong like the Central govt does? We feel that this is because TMC is probably linked with smugglers & criminals: WB BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on State resolution against the BSF Jurisdiction expansion pic.twitter.com/3htl4MP4FT — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul further questioned why the Mamata Banerjee government has not given 631 km of land for fencing and said that all BJP MLAs will oppose the resolution on November 17, that the state govt plans to move to oppose the extension of the jurisdiction of BSF in the state.

It may be noted that the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday met the Mamata Banerjee government and directed the state officials to expedite the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

The discussion took place against the backdrop of sharp disagreements between Mamata Banerjee’s state government and the Centre over the extension of BSF’s jurisdiction issue.

Mamata Banerjee ups her antes against BJP govt for BSF order

Deepening its feud with the Centre, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had decided to move a resolution in the state Assembly on November 17 opposing the central government’s decision to extend the Border Security Force jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km. The CM had criticised the Centre’s move alleging that it was an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country.

The BJP, meanwhile, maintained it would oppose the WB resolution, stating it to be against national interest.

Centre extends BSF’s operational area in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam

It may be noted that the Union Ministry of Home & Affairs has amended its July 3, 2014 notification to extend the jurisdiction of Border Security Forces (BSF) from existing 15 km to 50 km inside the international border in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab which share borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively.

Moreover, the jurisdiction of BSF in Gujarat has been reduced from 80 km to 50 km and no change has been made in Rajasthan where BSF continues to guard 50 km from the border.

The basic idea was to bring uniformity in the area of operation in states sharing international borders.

The BSF was raised in December 1965 as a specialized force to guard India’s international border.

The decision was taken in the wake of an increasing number of cases of cattle and drug smuggling and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket alongside the international borders. Drug and arms smuggling has emerged as a new challenge in Punjab whereas Assam and West Bengal are the hotbeds of cattle smuggling, FICN, and illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migration.

But as usual, Punjab and West Bengal ruled by the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have started protesting the decision as an attack on federalism and interference through Central agencies.

Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of BSF an insult to state police: Punjab

Prior to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Congress government in Punjab had also rejected the Centre’s notification extending the BSF’s jurisdiction. On Thursday, CM Charanjit Channi led Punjab Government unanimously passed a resolution against the centre saying that since law and order is a state subject, the Centre cannot impose its decision on Punjab without taking them into confidence.

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Punjab chief minister, had, however, expressed his support for the notification, stating that the BSF’s operational jurisdiction involves national security and should not be politicised. Singh tweeted, “Unfortunately people playing up the issue are unable to make out the difference between law & order and national security. BSF like Punjab Police is our own force and not an external or foreign army coming to occupy our land.”