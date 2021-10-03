A Pakistani smuggler was arrested at the Amritsar border in an operation carried out by the BSF battalion 144 and 6 kg of heroin was recovered from him. Six packets of heroin were recovered from the possession of the smuggler, identified as Kashi Ali.

“We have recovered 6 packets of heroin & arrested a Pakistani smuggler, Kashi Ali near border fencing in Rajatal, Amritsar, Punjab last night. The packets were kept in a bag having Pakistani marking,” informed Bhupinder Singh, DIG, BSF. Reportedly, the 6 packets contained around 6.3 kg of heroin, and it is estimated to be worth between ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore.

The BSF had conducted a search operation on Sunday morning after hearing a suspicious sound from a waterlogged paddy field near barbed fencing at the Indo-Pak border at Rajatal village at around 4.25 AM. During the search, human footprints coming from the Pakistan side were found in the area. Soon after the BSF Troops apprehended one Pakistani smuggler with a yellow coloured bag containing the packets. The name of Lahore-based Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre was printed on the bag, confirming that the heroines came from Pakistan. The smuggler Kashi Ali, son of Rehmat Ali, is a resident of Maniyana village in Pakistan.

Recently, 3000 kg of drugs were seized at the Mundra Port in Gujarat which suggested the involvement of Pakistan Nationals in the smuggling racket. News 18 Gujrati reported that the Pakistani drug smugglers were sending drugs to Iran which were handled at the Konarak port in Iran. Seven Iranian nationals were detained in the drug seizure, and one of the accused was a regular in drug smuggling with records of arrest in different countries. Satellite phones and other communication devices were also recovered in the process. The report also revealed that the smugglers would put the drugs in fishermen’s net and throw in the sea to save hoodwink the authorities.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also busted a huge trans-border drug racket in January and arrested the two Sri Lankan Tamil operatives who were identified as MMM Nawas and Mohamed Afnas. The operatives were caught in Chennai, where they were living by hiding their real identities. The NCB officials also seized 100 kg contraband valued at Rs 1,000 crore. NCB sated that the drug syndicate was based out of Pakistan and Sri Lanka while the mastermind’s link and connections was spread across Afghanistan, Iran, the Maldives and Australia.

Earlier today, reports of Aryaan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan arrested by the NCB after a raid on a rave party on a cruise ship. According to reports, the NCB detained at least ten people in the raid conducted late last night on a cruise ship sailing from Goa to Mumbai. The high-profile party took place at the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. The NCB Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief SN Pradhan stated that the drug party bust involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryaan Khan resulted from painstaking investigation that lasted two weeks. And that the team worked on specific inputs and Bollywood links had come to light.