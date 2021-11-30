Documents released on Monday from the New York Attorney General’s Office has revealed that CNN host Chris Cuomo coordinated with various ‘sources’ in order to deflect the allegations of sexual harassment made against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, according to CNBC report.

Records of Chris Cuomo’s interview during the state investigation including Attorney General’s probe showed that Chris Cuomo was in contact with his brother Andrew Cuomo’s former aide Melissa DeRosa and strategized the statements of the former New York governor to deal with the accusations.

In one of the statements to DeRosa from March, Cuomo had said, “Please let me help with the prep,”. While in another statement from March, days after Andrew Cuomo was accused of making an unwanted advance towards a woman named Anna Ruch at a wedding, Chris Cuomo said, “I have a lead on the wedding girl.”

Meanwhile, CNN has stated that it would review the documents released by the New York Attorney General. Matt Dornic, CNN spokesperson said, “The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” adding, “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”

As per reports, on March 12, Chris Cuomo had texted a full written text for the governor to DeRosa. It said, “I will not resign, I cannot resign,” adding, “I understand the political pressure I understand the stakes of political warfare, and that’s what this is… And I understand the conformity that can be forced by cancel culture.”

Notably, Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post in August amidst allegations of misconduct. The former New York governor had also denied the allegations made against him.