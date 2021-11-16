A complaint has been filed against comedian Vir Das with the Mumbai police, soon after he shared a Youtube video of his unhinged rant against India at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC. Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising legal solicitor at Bombay High Court and the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra shared a copy of the complaint he filed against the comedian through his Twitter account.

In his complaint, a copy of which was also marked to the commissioner of police, Mumbai, the complainant accused Das of “defaming and spoiling the image of India in the USA”, which he said, “is venomous and inflammatory”.

Advocate Dubey accused the ‘comedian’ of willfully spelling inciting and derogatory statements against India, Indian women and the Prime Minister of India in his show at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

Criticising Vir Das for the portion of his monologue where he painted India as an unsafe place for women to the world, the complainant wrote that Das made it appear that the phenomenon of worshipping female deities in India is a mere gimmick where otherwise the heinous crime of rape against women is carried out unhinged.

Copy of the complaint filed with the Mumbai police against ‘comedian’ Vir Das

In his 7-minute monologue, Vir Das had claimed, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gangrape them during the night.”

Advocate Dubey further stated that Vir Das made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister of India, alleging him of committing fraud and mishandling the PM CARES Fund. Das had also reportedly called PM Modi the biggest threat to the Union of India.

Dubey further wrote that Vir Das’ statement tries to portray India as the greatest threat to Indian democracy, which is false and looks to be made solely to instil fear and hatred in the Indian people.

“He attracts IPC sections amongst others and it is necessary to issue notice to the intermediaries to take the appropriate action failing which the Indian Comedian (Vir Das) must be acted upon as per the provisions of law”, wrote the lawyer.

Prior to sharing the copy of the complaint, advocate Dubey, in a Tweet had said, “Vir Das is spoiling the image of India, Defaming India in the USA. Action should be taken against Vir Das from every corner of India. I will help legally when you needed”.

On Monday (November 16), comedian Vir Das shared a Youtube video wherein he went on an unhinged rant against India at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

Das used humour to push anti-India propaganda in his 7-minute monologue. He talked about politics, religion, and nationality, all while instilling fear that India, which was once built by great men, would soon be forgotten. The comedian carefully sandwiched the propaganda material between comic elements and punchlines in his tirade.

Besides spreading lies and raking up internal matters to deride India and particularly Hindus on foreign soil, Vir Das also resorted to fear-mongering about losing the ‘idea of India’. He had concluded, “But as I stand here before you, I am reminded that I represent a great people. Great people, who built a great thing (India) that is turning into a memory.”