Padma Shri awardee actress Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Delhi assembly’s panel on peace and harmony, headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, over her alleged remarks against the Sikhs. Ranaut has been told to appear before the committee on December 6.

Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony, headed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, summons actor Kangana Ranaut on December 6, over her alleged remarks on Sikhs pic.twitter.com/QBYJl7eBCd — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The notice signed by its deputy secretary to Kangana Ranaut read that, “The committee has received numerous complaints eliciting inter alia, outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by yourself on 20.11.2021 over your official Instagram account…”

The summon notice further added that “blanketly labelling (Sikhs) as Khalistani terrorists… has the potential to engender disharmony as well as cause wounding humiliation to the entire Sikh community.”

“Given the gravity and the importance of all these issues in the NCT of Delhi, the committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ under the Chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha has summoned Ms Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Committee so as to deliberate on the present issue in a more comprehensive and coherent manner. The summons were issued and she has been called to appear on 06.12.2021 at 12 pm,” the statement added.

Screenshot of the notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, source: Twitter handle @rupashreenanda

Screenshot of the notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, source: Twitter handle @rupashreenanda

Kangana Ranaut miffs Sikh leaders with her Indira Gandhi ‘crushing Khalistanis under her juti’ remark

The actor also faces a first information report (FIR) in Mumbai filed by Sikhs for the same. Moreover, on Saturday (November 20), the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee had also filed a complaint against Ranaut accusing her of supposedly referring to the entire Sikh community as ‘Khalistani elements.’

In a 4-page long complaint filed with the Additional Commissioner of Police (Bandra) and Cyber Cell unit (Delhi), the Gurdwara management committee, headed by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also alleged that the actress outraged the respect and dignity of Sikhs by claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed Khalistanis like mosquitoes.

Irked by Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram stories, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also gone on to call the actress a “factory of hate” and demanded stringent action by the Indian government against the actress for putting up alleged ‘hateful content’ on Instagram. “Her security and Padam Shri must be withdrawn immediately. She should either be put in a mental hospital or in jail,” he emphasised.

Instagram stories of Ranaut have sparked outrage on social media

In an Instagram story, the actress stated, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let’s not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister who crushed them under the shoe. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. But, she did not allow the nation to divide. Even after decades of her death, even today, they shiver at her name. They need a guru like her.”

The so-called farmer protests, in which farmers primarily from Punjab blocked roads around Delhi, had prompted security concerns. The protests had turned violent earlier this year on Republic Day, when a farmer-led “truck rally” broke down barriers, and some “farmers” desecrated the Red Fort and assaulted Delhi Police officers. There have been intelligence reports that Khalistani elements sponsored by Pakistan entered the protests in order to manipulate the ‘protests’ to stir anti-India sentiments.

Many times during the protests, Khalistani slogans, Referendum 2020, and posters honouring Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were seen. As a result, it was impossible to rule out the potential that the protests had become a security threat.