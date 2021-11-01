Miss South India 2021 and Miss Kerala 2019 Ansi Kabeer, along with Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up, Dr Anjana Shajan, were killed in a tragic car accident that occurred on the Vyttila-Palarivattom Bypass in Kochi on Sunday night.

According to reports, both the women had died on the spot and the police informed that the accident took place at around 1.30 am on the National Highway stretch located in between Vytilla and Palarivattom near Holiday Inn Hotel. The reports said that the car in which Kabeer and Shajan were travelling came from the Vytilla side and rammed into a tree after hitting a two-wheeler.

As per preliminary information, two Thrissur natives Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Asif were also in the car and they were taken to the Ernakulam Medical Centre hospital after suffering critical injuries. The person travelling in the two-wheeler sustained minor injuries.

As per reports, Kabeer and Shajan were brought dead to the hospital. CCTV cameras showed that that the car was travelling at a high speed when it suddenly lost control after sighting the scooter in its path.

After hearing about the death of Ansi Kabeer, her mother Raseena attempted suicide on Monday morning. She was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram by police after she consumed poison in an attempt to suicide.

Ansi Kabeer who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram had won the Miss Kerala title in 2019 and was also crowned Miss South India in 2021. Dr Anjana Shajan was the runner-up in Miss Kerala 2019 and a native of Thrissur.

Ansi Kabeer had to overcome resistance from her orthodox family to win Miss Kerala 2019 and then Miss South India 2021. Both the beauty queens were in the initial phase of their acting and modelling careers when the incident happened.