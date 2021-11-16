Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Viral video: Ghaziabad Police arrest cook of ‘Muslim Hotel’ for spitting on dough before making rotis

One of the cooks at a hotel that operates by the name ‘Muslim Hotel’ has been detained by the Police for questioning after he was seen spitting on the dough while making tandoori roti.

Ghaziabad Police arrest cook of 'Muslim Hotel' for spitting on roti dough
Ghaziabad Police arrested cook of Muslim Hotel for spitting on tandoori roti (Image: Screenshot from viral video)
On November 15, yet another case of spitting on the dough while cooking tandoori roti at a hotel has come to light. One of the cooks at a hotel that operates by the name ‘Muslim Hotel’ has been detained by the Police for questioning after he was seen spitting on the dough while making tandoori roti. The hotel is located in Loni near the Banthala flyover. In the video, the man, who is wearing a white skull cap, can be seen spitting while making the roti. A complaint in this regard was filed by Hindu Raksha Dal at Loni Police Station.

Ghaziabad Police has released a video statement of Rajneesh Upadhiyai, Circle Officer (CO) of the Loni region, on Twitter. The CO said, “A video has gone viral on social media in which a man was seen spitting on roti before putting it in tandoor. During the investigation, it was found that the video was of Muslim Hotel located near the Bathlana flyover in the Loni Police Station area. The man in question has been arrested for further questioning. Police will take appropriate action as per the law so that no one’s sentiments are hurt in the future.”

Notably, just a month ago, a similar video had surfaced on social media in which a man was seen spitting on roti at a Dhaba in Ghaziabad. The accused arrested in the case was identified as Tamizuddin. Hindu Raksha Dal had filed a complaint in the matter. The video was of Chicken Point in Panchvati Ahimsa Vatika market at Bhatia Mod. Not only several cases of cooks spitting on roti have emerged in recent times but incidents of spitting had come to light while packing food items as well.

 

