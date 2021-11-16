The Delhi High Court has slammed Newslaundry, saying that under the guise of freedom of speech, one cannot be allowed to ruin another’s reputation. The Delhi High Court was hearing the suit filed by India Today against Newslaundry, seeking Rs 2 crores damages for copyright infringement and defamation of its anchors, management and employees.

When Newslaundry, in its defense, cited the example of international media houses like CNN and Fox News, which often critique each other, turning comedic at times, the Delhi HC castigated Newslaundry saying: “One cannot be allowed to harm another’s reputation under the garb of freedom of speech. Commenting doesn’t really add to the information. Mockery or parody is supposed to be creative…You have to understand what kind of touch can be done.”

During the proceeding, the counsel representing Newslaundry agreed before the Delhi High Court to take down its video-commentary on the suit filed by TV Today Network against it alleging defamation and copyright infringement.

Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, appearing for Newslaundry, submitted that the digital news portal will only do fair reporting of court proceedings, free from any critique or comments.

The submission came after India Today’s counsel informed the bench that the online portal has been making videos on the suit proceedings. Slamming Newslaundry, Justice Asha Menon, who was presiding over the hearing, said that Newslaundry cannot indulge in “parallel proceedings”.

“Is that happening? This is not fair. No parallel proceedings. You can’t comment on the plaint. This is actually stepping onto Court proceedings”, said Delhi HC.

After watching a video published by Newslaundry commenting on the complaint brought against it by India Today, Justice Menon commented regarding the anchor: “The expression on face of the lady shows how contemptuous the plaint is. Who are you to determine the merits of someone’s plaint? You cannot have all this!”

It may be recalled that on October 26, India Today had sued Newslaundry ‘journalists’ over articles published on the website and has sought damages of Rs. 2 crores and permanent injunctions, Newslaundry ‘journalist’ Ayush Tiwari. India Today had accused Newslaundry of infringing on the former’s copyright by uploading multiple videos. Furthermore, the online news outlet is accused of making defamatory remarks against the Network’s anchors and management.

Today, during the hearing, advocate Hrishikesh Barua, the counsel appearing for India Today, took the bench through two videos, one allegedly defaming the network and another, infringing its copyright. He also took the court through various articles to prove how Newlaundry had made defamatory remarks against India Today’s anchors and management.

Once again defending its action, Newslaundry claimed that it does commentary and voiceover to show the bias of mainstream media.

“India Today’s shoulders are broad to enough to hold this. We can each hold each other accountable. If they cannot take criticism, how can they criticize others? They are criticizing politicians every day,” said Newslaundry counsel, urging the court not to rely on the edited videos filed by TV Today and to take a decision only after watching the whole video.

Having said all this, Newslaundry counsel submitted that he will take down a video with commentary and upload one with only reportage, without any comments.