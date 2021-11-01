Online store brand for furniture and home decor, Pepperfry, has asked people to “forget crackers” during Diwali. Instead, their advise for people was to “Make your home sparkle this Diwali with amazing food, games and beautiful furniture!”

Source: Twitter

Hindus haven’t been taking such sermons kindly this festive season and consequently, Pepperfry too had to suffer the wrath of people online. They said that such constant messaging by brands has gotten irritating at this point.

You could have just promoted your product without indulging in what we should not do …such social messaging grand-stand is now getting irritating. https://t.co/iMl1BQHSb8 — constant_gardner (@manasdoon) November 1, 2021

People said that it was time to forget Pepperfry instead.

Most certainly forget this Woke Bheja Fry marketing for asking us to forget crackers. Forget #Pepperfry. https://t.co/CS0C6475gx — Satchitananda (@rmandurai1) November 1, 2021

Forget Pepperfry, buy your furniture from local vendors or carpenters.



Dukan band karne ka smay hi gaya. https://t.co/n29Qilv1GZ — Mad Monk (@SarcasticSadhu) November 1, 2021

Others condemned the ‘woke’ ideology that appears to have pervaded the marketing industry.

The disease is spreading fast !! Just avoid this woke company too ! https://t.co/63ahwJoG0h — ❗ (@ReadIndyan) November 1, 2021

Another woke corporate trying to teach people how to go about celebrating there festivals. @jsaideepak said it right, corporate are coming up to fill the spaces created by sanatani guru's less interaction with their people and hence creating a space for someone to teach/dictate. https://t.co/Mc2eHrNC1A — सम्प्रभ मिश्रा🇮🇳 (@samprabhmishra1) November 1, 2021

Multiple brands have been forced to withdraw their ads this festive season for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. First it was Fabindia that had to withdraw its ‘Jashn-e-Riwaz’ collection, then there was Sabyasachi that had to withdraw its ad on Mangalsutra.

However, Pepperfry does not appear to be bothered by such incidents and has decided to ask people to forget crackers during Diwali.