Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPepperfry asks people to forget crackers during Diwali, netizens say it is time to...
News Reports
Updated:

Pepperfry asks people to forget crackers during Diwali, netizens say it is time to forget the furniture store

Hindus haven't been taking such sermons kindly this festive season and consequently, Pepperfry too had to suffer the wrath of people online.

OpIndia Staff
Pepperfry asks people to forget crackers during Diwali, netizens say it is time to forget the furniture store
Image Credit: Pepperfry
55

Online store brand for furniture and home decor, Pepperfry, has asked people to “forget crackers” during Diwali. Instead, their advise for people was to “Make your home sparkle this Diwali with amazing food, games and beautiful furniture!”

Source: Twitter

Hindus haven’t been taking such sermons kindly this festive season and consequently, Pepperfry too had to suffer the wrath of people online. They said that such constant messaging by brands has gotten irritating at this point.

People said that it was time to forget Pepperfry instead.

Others condemned the ‘woke’ ideology that appears to have pervaded the marketing industry.

Multiple brands have been forced to withdraw their ads this festive season for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. First it was Fabindia that had to withdraw its ‘Jashn-e-Riwaz’ collection, then there was Sabyasachi that had to withdraw its ad on Mangalsutra.

However, Pepperfry does not appear to be bothered by such incidents and has decided to ask people to forget crackers during Diwali.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPepperfry crackers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,832FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com