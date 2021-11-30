On November 30, the trailer for the upcoming film ’83’ was launched. The netizens poured their love for the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable and won the World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on the actual events that had happened during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh is playing the role of former Captain Kapil Dev in the movie.

Since the release, netizens and critics have been talking about the high hopes for the film. Kapil Dev shared the trailer on his Instagram profile and wrote, “The story of my team”. In another post, while announcing the release of the trailer, he wrote, “Bachpan se meri mumma mujhe sirf ek hee cheez kehti aayi hai – Beta jeet ke aana, koi best of shest of luck nahi. Bas jeet ke aana.”

Netizens reaction to the 83 trailer

While majority of the netizens praised the trailer overall, several have pointed out how detailed the trailer is. At exactly 3:00 minutes in the trailer, there is a scene where children are celebrating the win of the Indian Cricket team. In that particular scene, there is a young kid with curly hair sitting on the shoulders of a man. Netizens believe that specific kid is the depiction of then-10-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, who later joined the Indian Cricket team and became the ‘God of Cricket’.

Twitter user Bultaulta said, “I might be wrong, but willing to bet that this is Sachin Tendulkar as a 10 y.o in the film. If yes, then the movie is beyond what happened just on the pitch but how it inspired a generation.”

I might be wrong, but willing to bet that this is Sachin Tendulkar as a 10 y.o in the film. If yes, then the movie is beyond what happened just on the pitch but how it inspired a generation. #83Trailer pic.twitter.com/FP1hFknvWI — Achu | Hindi is not our National Language da (@Bultaulta) November 30, 2021

Twitter user Pradeep said, “No iconic moment in Indian Cricket without a reference to the God.”

No iconic moment in Indian Cricket without a reference to the God @sachin_rt . In #83Trailer A glimpse referring to young Sachin. The inspiring victory of India was said to be the driving factor for his entry into the Cricketing arena. The rest is history pic.twitter.com/EdU2oNtD7P — VeRRRma (@Pradeep_v123) November 30, 2021

BBC Marathi’s Gulshan pointed out how perfectly the iconic image of the teams was replicated in the film.

Another Twitter user Sidharth said, “This film will provide wholesome entertainment for sure. A sureshot blockbuster… Ranveer Singh’s voice modulation is too good.”

This film will provide wholesome entertainment for sure. A sureshot blockbuster… Ranveer Singh’s voice modulation is too good. #83Trailer pic.twitter.com/kqSww0xvf0 — Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) November 30, 2021

Dharma Chandru, photographer of ICC World Cup 2011 said, “#83Trailer Is Mind-blowing. It would set a Bench Mark in Sports Drama for sure. Glad to see a Great Tribute to Master Kapil Dev. A Due which was pending for a Long Time. The casting looks uber perfect. Ranveer Singh Nailed it.”

#83Trailer Is Mind-blowing. It would set a Bench Mark in Sports Drama for sure.



Glad to see a Great Tribute to Master @therealkapildev. A Due which was pending for a Long Time.



The casting looks uber perfect.@RanveerOfficial Nailed it 👌 pic.twitter.com/XZW5LZwTJT — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) November 30, 2021

83 will hit the cinemas on December 24, 2021. And judging by the reactions to the trailer, it is set to be a blockbuster.