Movie production was hit hard by the pandemic. Theatres and multiplexes were closed for months, and several movies were released on OTT platforms. However, hoping that the dropping COVID-19 cases and the festival season would bring back movie buffs to the theatres, Bollywood producers started returning to India’s big screens.

Akshay Kumar starter Sooryavanshi (Descendants of the Sun) became the first Bollywood film to premiere in theatres since March 2020. Ever since its release, the police drama is rocking the box office. The film continues to earn money even in the third week of its release. As of 25 November 2021, the film grossed Rs 220.13 crores in India and Rs 59.13 crores overseas, for a worldwide gross collection of Rs 279.26 crores. Inching steadily towards becoming a blockbuster, ‘Suryavanshi’ is soon going to join the 300 crore club. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in the first week of December.

Having said that, Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is clearly lacking at the box office on its first day itself.

While drawing a comparison between the box office collections of the two movies, film trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan Tweeted that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s high-octane drama had earned 190.06 crores in the first week. In the next two weeks, the film did a business of 66.66 crores and 281.62 crores respectively.

#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office



Week 1 – ₹ 190.06 cr

Week 2 – ₹ 66.66 cr

Week 3

Day 1 – ₹ 4.31 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 5.20 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 7.37 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 2.19 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 2.34 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 1.96 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 1.53 cr

Total – ₹ 281.62 cr

The spectacular performances of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan, and Katrina Kaif drew audiences to the theatres like magnets. Despite being termed Islamobophic by the usual set of liberals, the technique, the acting, backed by its powerful storyline has kept the audiences enthralled. This is the reason why the film’s box office success continues even as the movie completes its third week. Seeing the trend, it will be safe to assume that Akshay Kumar’s film, the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, will be successful in pulling the crowd even in the fourth week.

Meanwhile, according to the Boxofficeindia website, Salman Khan’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth,’ which was released on November 26, has so far only crossed a meagre figure of Rs 4.25- 4.50 crores. Though it is hoped that the box office collection will rise during the coming weekend, the film is unlikely to reach the levels attained by Sooryavanshi due to its poor start.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’, in which Salman Khan plays a Sikh cop. Given the film’s sluggish start at the box office, it really isn’t surprising if it follows in the footsteps of Salman Khan’s previous film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was released on the OTT platform Zee Cineplex in May of this year, and was considered a flop. Prior to this, Salman Khan starrer, ‘Bharat,’ which was released on the occasion of Eid on June 5, 2019, had also failed to impress the audience.