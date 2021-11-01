Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has issued yet another threat to the Government of India. Giving an ultimatum till November 26, Tikait in a Tweet said the protest will only intensify thereafter.

“The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border by tractors to occupy the protests sites around Delhi and strengthen the tents,” Tikait Tweeted in Hindi.

केंद्र सरकार को 26 नवंबर तक का समय है, उसके बाद 27 नवंबर से किसान गांवों से ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली के चारों तरफ आंदोलन स्थलों पर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेगा और पक्की किलेबंदी के साथ आंदोलन और आन्दोलन स्थल पर तंबूओं को मजबूत करेगा।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 1, 2021

‘Will turn govt offices into mandis’

The so-called farmer leader further threatened to turn government offices into mandis if the government tried to dismantle their protest sites and tents.

“If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, then we will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi,” Tikait declared in another Tweet.

किसानों को अगर बॉर्डरो से जबरन हटाने की कोशिश हुई तो वे देश भर में सरकारी दफ्तरों को गल्ला मंडी बना देंगे ।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) October 31, 2021

“If the farmers fail to sell their produce in mandis at a fair price, then, what better place to do so than the government offices?” he said additionally, as quoted by DNA.

In a statement to the Hindustan Times, Tikait claimed, “Protest is a constitutional right. Farmers have been peacefully camping at the borders. If that right is taken away, then we will turn all main offices in districts across the country into grain markets. Our farmers are prepared to do it.”

Set to sell crops at parliament

As the Delhi police on Friday began removing the barricades from the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, Tikait claimed that it was a move to dislodge the farmers’ protest.

The BKU leader has been issuing threats after threats since then. While speaking to Zee News, Rakesh Tikait had said, “They are removing the walls that they have built. Once the roads open, we will go to the Parliament to sell our crops. We will go once the roads open. We will do what the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decides. We also wanted to go to Delhi for the past 11 months but they did not allow us to go. Our tractors will reach Delhi first.”

It is imperative to note that the Government of India has held 11 rounds of discussions with various farmer unions, however, the unions have demanded a complete rollback of the three Farm Laws leaving no scope for amendments or negotiations, and without even pointing out which parts of the farm laws are problematic for them.