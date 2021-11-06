A primary school in the United Kingdom had asked boys and girls to wear skirts to school to promote gender equality and show solidarity with a boy expelled from lessons in Spain. Consequently, teachers and pupil at Castleview Primary in Edinburgh participated in the initiative for the first time on November 4 this year, dubbed as “Wear a skirt to School Day.”

The initiative was on the lines of a similar move in Spain where teachers and children had worn skirts to show support with a boy who was expelled for wearing one last year. November 4 is declared ‘wear a skirt to school day’ in Spain.

One of the teachers at the Castleview Primary had in October last week posted on Twitter about the initiative her school was planning to undertake in order to raise awareness about ‘La ropa no tiene genero’-“Clothes have no gender” campaigned launched in the Spanish city of Bilbao after Mikel Gomez, 15, was referred to a psychologist for wearing a skirt to class.

“P6 have been learning about the importance of breaking down gender stereotypes. We have organised a ‘Wear a Skirt to School Day’ to raise awareness of #LaRopaNoTieneGenero campaign. This will be on Thursday 4th November and we’d love everyone to get involved,” said Miss White, a teacher at the Castleview Primary.

The teacher further mentioned that the school was getting as many staff and pupils to wear skirts as possible. She exhorted parents to send their children into school with clearly labelled skirts for others to wear. Kilts or costume skirts would work too, White said.

The move certainly sparked outraged, with some parents questioning the rationale behind supporting a campaign that had little to do with education. “We want our school to be inclusive and promote equality,” an email from Castleview Primary said to a parent, Daily Mail reported.

In an attempt to assuage concerned parents, the school reportedly told parents that it wanted children to be ‘comfortable’ taking part and that trousers and leggings could be worn under the skirts if needed.

The school even offered to provide skirts for pupils if none were suitable at home. The email said even Teachers were asked to join students in the campaign by wearing skirts.

Nevertheless, the initiative triggered outrage on social media. One user said, “Ah good the school has finally be outed. Castleview shame on you. It’s bad enough that this rubbish is being pushed at higher level, but primary? The children in your care need academic education.”

Another social media user called it disgraceful and asked Miss White to teach the kids their basics and stop all this “bloody nonsense”.

City of Edinburgh Council, however, praised the move initially saying it is “fully committed to promoting equality and diversity” especially in schools. But in the face of growing outrage, the council reverted its stand, saying pupil did not have to take part if they did not want to.