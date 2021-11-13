Saturday, November 13, 2021
Varanasi: Home Minister Amit Shah highlights importance of ‘Swabhasha’, asks guardians to speak to children in native tongue

Home Minister Amit Shah said that speaking in the native language would not only benefit the language but also benefit the children because original thinking could only result from native language.

Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the  ‘Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan’ in Varanasi has highlighted the focus of the government on ‘Swabhasha’ and the emphasis on the the use of native language or the mother tongue for original thinking.

He said, ‘Today I want to put my appeal to all the guardians of this country through this convention, that I have come here to request them to talk to their children in their own native language. It does not matter in which medium they are studying, please talk to the children in native language in your home in order to increase their confidence levels, so that they have no hesitation in speaking their own mother tongue.’

Home Minister Shah then said that speaking in the native language would not only benefit the language but also benefit the children because original thinking could only result from native language. He said, ‘Original thinking can only come from native or the mother tongue (Swabhasa), other languages can provide routine knowledge but the path of attaining new knowledge and moving forward in the journey can only be realized by original thought process, and original thinking can only come from Swabhasa (native language).

Amit Shah further noted in his address, ‘There used to be a time when we were afraid, I am telling you now that a new era has started when we would be proud. This transformation of fear to feel pride and honor has been a huge achievement of Narendra Modi’s administration.’

The Home Minister said, “One of the main points of the new education policy of the country is the protection and promotion of languages and also the protection and promotion of the official language. In the new education policy, emphasis has been laid on the official language and mother tongue. The new change that the Prime Minister has made will change the future of India.”

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls early next years, with Yogi Adityanath seeking reelection as the Chief Minister of the most populous state in the country.

 

