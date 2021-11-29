Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAs Vinod Dua becomes 'critically unwell', here is what he said about using flowery...
News Reports
Updated:

As Vinod Dua becomes ‘critically unwell’, here is what he said about using flowery language for the dead

In one of his videos for the leftist propaganda website The Wire, Dua had said that effusive obituaries pouring over after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death was a “sham” as no one spoke ill of the dead. 

OpIndia Staff
Vinod Dua(Image Source: Hindustan Times)
188

Senior journalist Vinod Dua, who was named in the MeToo campaign and accused of sexually harassing and stalking a filmmaker in 1989, is beyond critical, his daughter, actor-comic Mallika Dua, said on Monday. Dua was admitted to the hospital earlier this year after being infected with COVID-19.

Dua took to Instagram to inform her followers that her father is in ICU and critically unwell. “My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible,” Mallika Dua said in an Instagram story post.

Source: Instagram

After Mallika shared her father’s condition on Instagram, rumours about Vinod Dua’s death started doing the rounds on the internet. Mallika then shared another Instagram story, putting paid to rumours of her father’s death.

“Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father’s demise. He is in the ICU. Fighting still. Whatever be the outcome, let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation please. Will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter,” she wrote.

Vinod Dua and his wife, radiologist Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, were admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon during the second wave of the pandemic. While his wife succumbed to the contagion, the journalist has been battling the complications and is in and out of hospitals since June 2021 due to his frail heath.

‘We have a habit of putting up pretences and elevating a person to the status of great men after his death’: Vinod Dua after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death

As Dua remains critical, it is worth noting what he spoke about using flowery language for the dead to appear “politically correct”. In one of his videos, Dua had said that effusive obituaries pouring over after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death was “hypocrisy” as no one spoke ill of the dead. 

“India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died today. He was 93 years old at the time of his death. In our country, we have a habit of putting up pretences after a person has passed away. They are suddenly exalted to the status of great men and such kinds of obituaries are shared saying that it is politically correct,” Dua said in his video for the leftist propaganda website The Wire. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,750FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com