On November 26, another video surfaced where a cook was seen spitting on the dough while cooking tandoori roti at an engagement ceremony in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the gross act was shared on Twitter by Sudarshan News.

The news channel said that the video is probably from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, where the youth named Shadab Miya was spitting on the dough while cooking tandoori roti at an engagement ceremony. It urged the Ghaziabad police to confirm the authenticity of the video.

The Ghaziabad police, in turn, responded by confirming that as soon as the video came to their notice, the Muradnagar police took cognisance of the issue and registered a case against the accused. They added that Shadab Miya was arrested and sent to jail.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना मुरादनगर पुलिस द्वारा घटना संज्ञान में आते ही तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया था, जिसमे आरोपी व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है | — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) November 26, 2021

Recently, there has been an increasing number of instances when cooks have been caught spitting on the dough while preparing rotis. On November 15, in a similar case reported from Ghaziabad itself, one of the cooks at a hotel that operates by the name ‘Muslim Hotel’ had been detained by the Police for questioning after he was seen spitting on the dough while making tandoori roti. In the video of the act which went viral on the microblogging site, the man, who was wearing a white skull cap, could be seen spitting while making the roti. A complaint in this regard was filed by Hindu Raksha Dal at Loni Police Station.

Similarly, a month ago, a similar video had surfaced on social media in which a man was seen spitting on roti at a Dhaba in Ghaziabad. The accused arrested in the case was identified as Tamizuddin.

In the month of April, we reported five other such instances where cooks were arrested after their videos of spitting on food went viral.