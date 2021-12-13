On Sunday (December 12), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President of Moradabad district Waki Rashid placed a bounty of ₹11 lakh on the head of ex-Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi (now Jitendra Narayan Swami).

While dubbing Rizvi as an ‘anti-social’ element, Rashid claimed that the former has been conspiring to drive a wedge between the Hindu and Muslim communities. “In this regard, I have announced a reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who will thrash Rizvi with my shoe… I want to encourage people to take action against such anti-social elements and ostracise them at the same time.”

He lamented that Wasim Rizvi was not arrested, despite multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against him. “When such people will roam freely, this will worsen the communal harmony of the society,” Rashid justified his diktat. The AIMIM leader claimed to have written letters to the District Magistrate and the President of India against Rizvi for writing a book against Prophet Muhammad.

He went on to claim that Wasim Rizvi had been working as a part of a ‘conspiracy’ to stir Hindu-Muslim tensions before the Uttar Pradesh elections, on the behest of the BJP government in the State. Waki Rashid also alleged that his ire against the former Shia Waqf Board Chairman was not connected to his re-conversion to Hinduism but to his speeches. “Until he is arrested, let people initiate social boycott. Hitting him with a shoe will kickstart the movement,” the AIMIM leader concluded.

Hyderabad Congress leader announcing 50 lakh bounty on the head of Wasim Rizvi

An old video had started doing the rounds on Twitter soon after former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi reverted to Hinduism by denouncing Islam. In the viral video, Hyderabad Congress leader Feroz Khan is heard announcing a ₹50 lakh bounty for whoever beheads ex-UP Shia Board Chief Wasim Rizvi.

The video was first shared by a YouTube channel Voiceup Media on November 25, 2021. In the video, Feroz Khan, who had contested parliamentary election from Hyderabad against Asaduddin Owaisi on Congress ticket is heard using extremely derogatory and abusive language for Wasim Rizvi. Hurling abuses at him, the Congress leader added that a person like Rizvi has no right to live. “whoever is listening to me I swear by my Allah that I will support you”, Firoz Khan claimed in his video statement.

Wasim Rizvi becomes Jitendra Narayan Swami, reverts to Hinduism

Earlier, OpIndia had reported that the former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi, who had been a frequent target of fundamentalists because of his statements, converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.

After converting to Hinduism, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”