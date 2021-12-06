A 10-day old video has started doing the rounds on the microblogging site soon after former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi reverted to Hinduism by renouncing Islam. In the viral video, Hyderabad Congress leader Feroz Khan is heard announcing a Rs 50 lakh bounty for whoever beheads ex-UP Shia Board Chief Wasim Rizvi.

Hyderabad: Former Congress Candidate and Leader Mohd Feroz Khan places ₹50 lkh bounty on #WasimRizvi haed pic.twitter.com/RZdZCFlzlZ — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) December 6, 2021

The video was first shared by a YouTube channel Voiceup Media on November 25, 2021. In the video, Feroz Khan, who had contested parliamentary election from Hyderabad against Asaduddin Owaisi on Congress ticket is heard using extremely derogatory and abusive language for Wasim Rizvi.

He is heard saying in Hindi which is loosely translated to: “Wasim Rizvi, I have been hearing you for the last four months. You have crossed all limits. Wherever one spots him, kill him. Get his severed head to me and in turn, take Rs 50 lakhs from me. Whoever kills him I will help him fight his case be it in the sessions court, high court or the Supreme court. Everywhere my lawyer would represent you and I will provide you with full support.”

Hurling abuses at him, the Congress leader added that a person like Rizvi has no right to live. “whoever is listening to me I swear by my Allah that I will support you”, Firoz Khan claimed in his video statement.

This is, however, not the first time, a bounty has been announced to behead ex-UP Shia Board Chief Wasim Rizvi. In March this year, Amir-ul-Hassan Jafari, a Shia lawyer and ‘activist’, has announced an Rs 11 lakh bounty for whoever beheads ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi for his petition to remove 26 verses from Quran. Rizvi, in his petition, alleged that these verses promote terrorism and jihad. Since the reports came out about his petition, Rizvi has been facing backlash from the Muslim community.

Islamists attack Rizvi for converting to Hinduism

It may be noted that ever since Wasim Rizvi reverted to Hinduism and became Jitendra Narayan Swami under the guidance of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, the Islamists have also been expressing their anger on social media. They claimed that Jitendra Narayan Swami had been thrown out of Islam and even called him a ‘kafir’.

Wasim Rizvi becomes Jitendra Narayan Swami, reverts to Hinduism

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported the former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi, who has been a frequent target of fundamentalists because of his statements, converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.

After converting to Hinduism, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”

Earlier, Rizvi had announced that he would be accepting Sanatan Dharma on Monday. He was in regular touch with the temple’s Mahant for several days. A few days ago, he had expressed his wish that whenever he dies, he should be cremated and not buried.

He had given the right to light his pyre to Mahant of the Dasna temple and Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati.