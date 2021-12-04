India-born left-arm spinner of the New Zealand cricket team, Ajaz Patel, scripted history on December 4 as he became the third player to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

The 33 years old Patel achieved this rare feat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the second day of the second Test against India.

Hitherto not so known, Patel has etched his name in the history of Test Cricket as he joined the ranks of two international players, Jim Laker of England and Anil Kumble of India, who had taken all 10 wickets in an innings. Anil Kumble cheered him over his success.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

Patel made history in the city of his birth

Patel got a standing ovation for his incredible performance against a strong cricket team. For Patel, the joy gets double as he made history in Mumbai which is the city of his birthplace. Born in Mumbai in October 1988, it was the first time he was playing in Mumbai in his career. He was eights years old when the family shifted to New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also congratulated him.

Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.



He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/5iOsMVEuWq — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2021

Playing cricket in Mumbai was a dream that came true

On his arrival in Mumbai to play the second Test match with India, Patel had said that when he got off at the airport, he had a lot of flashbacks about leaving Mumbai for the first time and coming back for the first time. It had made him emotional. “It will be a special moment for me, something I will look back on fondly in the future,” he had said.

Earlier the fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan had revealed Patel had once turned up as a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians while he was on holiday in Mumbai.

I’m really excited for @AjazP to have the opportunity to play a test at Wankhede Stadium. Only a few years ago he was net bowling with us at the @mipaltan while on holiday to try keep getting better. Look at him now 😍 go well mate 💪 enjoy the moment! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 1, 2021

All three achievers are spinners

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad hailed the moment stating that in the 144 years of history of Test cricket, it happened for the third time only when a bowler got 10 wickets in an innings. Incidentally, all three are spin bowlers.

Jim Laker with figures of 10-53 had made the record against Australia at Manchester in July 1956. Anil Kumble had figures of 10-74 vs Pakistan in Delhi in February 1999. Patel sent down 47.5 out of 109.5 overs and he returned 10-119.

Patel among many India born cricketers making New Zealand proud

Ajaz who is playing his 11th Test match is among India-born cricketers who have represented New Zealand in international cricket. Jeet Raval (Gujarat), Ish Sodhi (Ludhiana), Tarun Nathula (Andhra Pradesh) are among the players.

Here is how Patel took all 10 wickets

Patel picked-up four wickets on day first day of the second India vs New Zealand Test in the ongoing series. He had dismissed Shubman Gill (44), Team India skipper Virat Kohli (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shreyas Iyer (18).

On December 4, he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (27) to complete his 5th wicket as he trapped him LBW. In the very next ball, he bowled out Ravichandran Ashwin before he could open his account. Axar Patel (52) managed to survive the hat-trick ball.

Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel had a good partnership. But that ended after Agrawal was caught by Tom Blundell behind the stumps. He got Axar Patel LBW. Jayant Yadav (12) caught by Rachin Ravindra was his ninth wicket and he picked his historic 10th in form of Mohammed Siraj who could score four runs.