Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been busy promoting his upcoming film ’83’, which revolves around India’s iconic win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. Recently, during a press conference, the Padmavat actor revealed that his forthcoming movie is going to be a treat for Pakistanis.

Singh responded to a question from a Pakistani by saying that the film includes a “special moment” that Pakistanis will love. “I shall not reveal it but very soon you will see the movie and remember me. There is a very special moment in the movie that as a Pakistani you would really enjoy. It is very important for me…”, said the actor to the Pakistani journalist.

A Dubai based journalist Sadiq Salim shared the snippet of the press conference on his Instagram handle, where the Bollywood actor is heard emphasising how his movie is going to be a visual treat for the Pakistani fans along with individuals of all ages and walks of life.

The Padmaavat actor also said “but if you are a cricket nut, this film is another trip altogether. If you know those players and you know those details of cricket and have that cricket keera [bug], it’s going to be quite the experience.”

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on the actual events that had happened during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh is playing the role of former Captain Kapil Dev in the movie. Deepika Padukone is also starring in the film as Dev’s wife Romi.

Zoha Rahman, a British-Pakistani actor, is poised to star alongside Ranveer Singh in the highly awaited film ’83. The actor will play a first-generation immigrant in the United Kingdom, according to a press release.

“It’s an honour to be part of such a huge project next to some of the greatest stars of our time,” Rahman was quoted as saying in the press release. “It’s definitely one of the most exciting experiences of my life,” she added.