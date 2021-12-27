An FIR has been registered against Sant Kalicharan Maharaj for using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at the 2-day Dharma Sansad organized at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Sant Kalicharan allegedly praised Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi.

Reports suggest that around 20 spiritual leaders had gathered for the Dharma Sansad in Raipur. Demands of Hindu Rashtra were raised. They asked Hindus to arm themselves and stay prepared to defend themselves if the need arrives. Sant Kalicharan, who hails from Maharashtra, blamed Gandhi for the division of India. He also thanked Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi. After his statement, there was an uproar at the Dharma Sansad.

A complaint was filed by Pramod Dubey of the State Congress Committee at Tikrapara Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station. Congress leader Mohan Makram, who was at Civil Lines Police Station, said, “Kalicharan Maharaj has used derogatory words against Mahatama Gandhi. He has insulted the whole nation. An FIR should be filed against him.”

Based on Dubey’s complaint, an FIR under Sections 505(2) and 294 have been registered against Sant Kalicharan.

Sant Kalicharan reminded of Owaisi’s speech

During his statement at Dharm Sansad, Sant Kalicharan mentioned Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother’s statement in which he claimed if Police were removed for 15 minutes, 20 crores Muslims would show what they could do. Sant Kalicharan said that Owaisi was not just making empty threats but Muslims are ready. He said, “It is hence important that you bring a hardline Hindu leader to rule the state.”