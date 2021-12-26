Sunday, December 26, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGhulam Nabi Azad waters down forced religious conversions, claims no one is forcing people...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ghulam Nabi Azad waters down forced religious conversions, claims no one is forcing people to convert

Despite number of cases which show rampant religious conversion of people to different faith by luring them with money, jobs, food and even marriage, Congress leader denies the menace

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Azad downplays the menace of forced conversions: Details
Ghulam Nabi Azad with Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Newsroom Post)
109

On Saturday (December 25), veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad courted controversy after he tried to trivialise the growing menace of forceful religious conversion. He made the comments while celebrating Christmas with the Christian community in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Azad claimed, “People convert after getting influenced, as they see this particular religion is serving humanity, taking everyone along and not discriminating.” He also suggested that religious conversions in India were being carried out through voluntary consent and not the fear of sword. “If anyone is converting people, he is not using a sword. It is good work and character of individuals which are influencing people,” he further alleged.

His comments came at the backdrop of the recent anti-conversion bill tabled by the BJP government in Karnataka. The Bill says, “No person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions.”

Despite the attempt of the veteran Congress leader to downplay the severity of forced conversions, facts show otherwise. People are lured into religious conversions through deceit and the recent surge in such incidents is a testimony to it. In one such recent case, the Etah city police in Uttar Pradesh had arrested a youth named Shoaib Irshad for allegedly trapping a Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu boy and later abducting and forcing her to convert to Islam.

The family of the victim had filed a missing complaint on December 7, based on which the Etah police initiated an investigation and arrested the youth in a kidnapping case and sent him to jail. The girl was recovered and handed over to her family members.

Earlier this month, the Makarpura police in Vadodara in Gujarat had registered an FIR against Missionaries of Charity (an organization founded by Mother Teresa) on the charges of allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments and luring young girls to convert to Christianity.

The organization ran a shelter home in Vadodara city. The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Mayank Trivedi, District Social Defence officer. The organization was booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs), 298 (deliberately uttering words to wound the religious sentiments of a person) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 (prohibition of forcible conversion) of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003. The punishment for forcible conversion under the act is up to three years with/or a fine of up to Rs. 50,000.

Similar cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bharuch in Gujarat where there are allegations of foreign funds having been received for aiding religious conversion and also distributing money to those who embrace other faith.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsghulam nabi azad, ghulam nabi azad forced religious conversion
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,167FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com