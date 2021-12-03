Local residents and members of various Hindu organisations were once again compelled to launch a protest after a large number of Muslims turned at the public ground in Sector 37 of Gurugram to offer Friday namaz on December 3.

Videos have surfaced where the Hindus are seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Matram’ slogans as they protest against the Namazis who reached the public ground to offer their Friday namaz. The Gurugram police, instead of stopping the Muslims from offering Namaz in the open space are seen physically removing the Hindus from the ground. The police are seen pushing and creating a human chain in order to keep the protestors away from obstructing the Muslims from offering Namaz.

When a member of some Hindu outfit approached a gathering of Muslims to inform them that they cannot conduct Namaz in that location, the Gurugram police physically lifted him and forcefully carried him away, as seen in one of the videos published online.

Continuous protest against Namaz continues in Gurugram Residents gathered at the place of Namaz in Sector-37, protest against Namaz continued, slogans of Jai Shri Ram resonated Police force deployed in view of protest,situation tense

Police detained residents who came to protest pic.twitter.com/efue8BhJPT — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) December 3, 2021

It may be noted, that though this particular ground situated at Khansda village in Sector 37 of Gurugram is regularly used for parking commercial vehicles, some media outlets like The Quint mischievously reported that several protesters parked their trucks citing parking issues earlier in the day “in a bid to disrupt prayers at the site”.

According to the same report, the Gurugram police detained nearly 50 people who tried to stop the Muslims from offering Namaz in Sector 37 today.

Locals in Gurugram hold Havan to protest Namaz on public ground, slam NDTV

Last week, residents of Khandsa village in Sector 37 of Gurugram, along with members of various Hindu organisations, organised a havan or Hindu fire ritual in the same place where Muslims, who went to offer Friday namaz on November 19, had misbehaved with boys of the village who were playing cricket on the ground. The angry locals also raised slogans against NDTV for pandering to Muslims.

On November 19, Sector 37 local residents had protested after a large number of Muslims turned at a public ground to offer Friday namaz.

The ground is situated at Khansda village where commercial vehicles are parked, and local youths play cricket there. Residents of Khansda alleged that last Friday Muslims had misbehaved with boys of the village who were playing cricket on the ground. Hence, they will not allow any illegal occupation of the ground of their village.

As Muslims came to offer namaz, youths playing cricket refused to vacate the ground of their village. They objected to public places being occupied to offer namaz despite people facing problems. The deadlock continued for around one hour when local police of Sector 10 and Sector 37 reached and took them to the police station at Sector 10 to resolve the matter through negotiation.