In a gruesome case of honour killing, a teenage youth beheaded his 19-year-old pregnant sister with the help of his mother and allegedly displayed her severed head before the neighbours in the small agricultural village of Goygaon in Vaijapur tehsil Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on Sunday, December 5. It is also being alleged that the mother-son duo took selfies with the severed head.

Police confirmed that the mother-son duo also told the neighbours that they had killed their daughter because she got married without their consent. The deceased, Kirti Thore had eloped and married a college friend earlier this year.

Police confirmed that after killing his sister, the brother proceeded to the verandah with the severed head. He then waved it in the air for all to see. He, along with his mother also took selfies with the severed head before surrendering to the police.

According to reports, the deceased’s husband was present in the house when the incident took place. The accused teen had also tried to attack his brother-in-law but, somehow, the latter had managed to escape. After the shocking crime came to the fore, the police detained the teenage brother Sanket Sanjay Mote (18) and arrested his mother Shobha Sanjay Mote (38).

Speaking about the incident, the superintendent of police Nimit Goyal told TOI, “We will send the cellphone for forensic analysis to recover the picture. It is a crucial piece of evidence.”

The police confirmed that Kirti Thore had eloped in June and had been living with her husband. Her family was against the relationship. Last week, Kirti’s mother contacted her and requested to visit her on the pretext of reconciliation. On Sunday, she and her son visited her daughter’s house.

The pregnant woman’s husband was ill and lying in another room when the mother-son duo arrived at her home. Her brother struck her from behind when she was making tea. Her mother allegedly held her by the leg while her brother used a sickle to cut off her head. He then carried the head outside for neighbours to see.

A police official said the victim’s brother surrendered before the Virgaon police station and was arrested along with his mother. The boy is 18 years of age, the official said, adding that the matter is being investigated.