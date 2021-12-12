Sunday, December 12, 2021
Updated:

India invites all five central Asian countries as chief guests for Republic Day celebrations in 2022: Report

OpIndia Staff
Republic Day
India has invited Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan as chief guest for Republic Day 2022 (Image: HT)
The five central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, have been invited by India as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations, 2022. This is for the first time representatives of all five Central Asian countries would be present as guests. The last time they attended an event together was in 2018 during ASEAN Summit.

According to a report in WION, multiple sources have confirmed that around three weeks ago, formal communication took place between India and the five central Asian countries. India shares cultural, civilisational and historical linkage to these countries, and their presence at the Republic Day celebrations would strengthen the relationship between the two sides.

Since PM Modi took charge in 2014, India had invited then-US President Barack Obama in 2015, then-French President Francois Hollande in 2016, UAE’s Md Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2017, all 10 ASEAN countries in 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in 2019 and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil in 2020 for Republic Day. In 2021, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to attend Republic Day celebrations, but he couldn’t due to Covid.

India is also hosting the Central Asian, India Foreign Minister’s meet on December 18 and 19, the third of its kind. The first meeting was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in January 2019, where former External Affairs Minister Late Sushma Swaraj represented India. The second meeting was held virtually amidst Covid restrictions.

India has been providing financial support to Central Asian countries

In the past, India has also announced a line of credit worth US $1 billion for support in the development of projects in several fields, including energy, healthcare, IT, connectivity, agriculture and education for these countries. India has pitched for Chabahar port in Iran for an easier route for connectivity which was supported by these countries.

Combating terrorism has been on the table during discussions

In November, NSAs from India, Russia, Iran and Central Asia called for the creation of an inclusive government in Kabul. Notably, during the visit of MEA to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Afghanistan was one of the main topics of discussion. During the 2020 meeting of Foreign Ministers of India-Central Asia, terrorism in all its forms was strongly condemned. The countries decided to work together to combat terrorism by destroying terrorist safe-havens, networks, infrastructure and funding channels.

At the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan last month, NSAs from India, Russia, Iran and Central Asia had called for the creation of an inclusive government in Kabul and resolved to fight terror and radical forces. The situation in Afghanistan and cross-border threats from there besides the looming humanitarian crisis was on the agenda.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

