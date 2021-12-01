Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR against a Bhatinda resident at the Manali PS against a man who had threatened her on her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident. The Padmashree awardee informed on Instagram that she has been receiving threats from anti-national elements after her Facebook post, and one person from Bhatinda threatened to kill her. She informed that she has filed an FIR in this regard, and hoped that the Punjab government will take action soon.

“I am not scared of such threats. I have always spoken against those who go against the country and support terrorist activities and will continue to speak against them,” she further added in her Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut posted a lengthy statement in Hindi on Instagram and Facebook in which she claimed that she has been “constantly receiving” threats from “disruptive forces” over her recent posts. Along with the post, the actor shared a photo of her and her mother from their recent trip to Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

She wrote in Hindi which could be translated as: “I am getting continuous threats from disruptive forces on this post of mine saluting the martyrs. A brother from Bathinda has openly threatened me to kill him. He says he will not leave me, and will take revenge just like Udham Singh took from General Dyer. I’m getting threats like this: ‘Now you are the traitor of the Sikh community, remember that we will not sit peacefully until we teach you a lesson. Many like you came and went. Udham Singh took revenge from General Dyer after 20 years, your number will also be given. This is a challenge for you′.”

“I’m not afraid of such jackals or threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and the terrorist forces and will always speak. Whether the killers of innocent soldiers are Naxalites, Tukde Tukde Gang or the terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of cutting the holy land of Gurus from the country in Punjab. Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. The government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” she added.

“I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group,” Kangana Ranaut further said in the post.

ANI quoted SP of Kullu district Gurdev Sharma confirming that Kangana has filed an FIR against the man who had threatened her. “Kangana Ranaut already comes under the Y+ category, so security has been provided to her by the district police. CRPF security personnel have also been deployed”, said the SP, adding that further investigation is being carried out.

Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to direct Punjab CM to take action on her complaint

Sharing a copy of the FIR, the actor also requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government to take action on her complaint.

“I would also like to remind Congress President Sonia ji that you are also a woman and your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action on threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.”

“I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats and I hope the Punjab government will take action soon,” Ranaut said adding: “The country is paramount for me, I accept even if I have to sacrifice for it, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, I will speak openly against the traitors in the interest of the country”.

‘If anything happens to me in the future, the politics of hate and rhetoric will be fully responsible for it’: Kangana Ranaut

She ended her lengthy post by warning that “If anything happens to me in the future, the politics of hate and rhetoric will be fully responsible for it. It is a strong request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for the political ambitions of winning the election. Respect harmony, goodwill and ideological expression in the country and society. The answer to differences on issues is not to spread hatred and threaten violence.”

The controversy the actor got embroiled in

In an Instagram story, the actress had earlier stated, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let’s not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister who crushed them under the shoe. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. But, she did not allow the nation to divide. Even after decades of her death, even today, they shiver at her name. They need a guru like her.” This led to cases being filed against her, and she has been receiving attacks and threats after that.

Khalistani involvement in ‘farmers’ protest

Security worries arose as a result of the so-called farmer protests, in which farmers, mostly from Punjab, obstructed roads near Delhi. On Republic Day earlier this year, a farmer-led “truck rally” broke down barriers, and some “farmers” desecrated the Red Fort and assaulted Delhi Police personnel. According to intelligence reports, Pakistani-sponsored Khalistani elements infiltrated the protests in order to manipulate the ‘protests’ to incite anti-India sentiment.

Khalistani slogans, Referendum 2020, and posters honouring Khalistani rebel Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were seen often throughout the protests. As a result, the possibility that the protests had turned into a security