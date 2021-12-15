Karnataka: SDPI leader threatens to gouge eyes of RSS members, minister orders action

On December 14, Araga Jnanendra, Home Minister, Karnataka, issued orders to the State Police to take action against Maulana Nooruddin Farooqui, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), for his comments in which he threatened to gouge the eyes of RSS members. In his statement to Times Now, Jnanendra said, “I have instructed the police to take action immediately in the matter. I have informed Mysuru cops about taking Suo moto cognisance, I agree that Mysuru cops have delayed in taking action, but now it will be done.”

The Home Minister has directed the police to take sou moto cognisance of the video in which Farooqui was seen making a comment and initiate action against him. The video is from December 6. Farooqui allegedly threatened to gouge the eyes of activists from Bajrang Dal and RSS. He also made inflammatory comments about Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While referring to the controversy around the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, he alleged that pro-Hindu groups claimed the mosque was built over a Hanuman temple. He alleged they were trying to instigate residents of the area.

He said, “I want to tell the Bajrang Dal and RSS in Karnataka that if they intend to destroy secularism and dare look up at the Srirangapatna Mosque, every single soldier of [18th-century Mysuru ruler] Tipu Sultan is standing ready to gouge your eyes out. Construct however vibrant a temple you want, the chant of Allahu Akbar will echo there.”

According to media reports, some Hindu groups have decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Srirangapatna Mosque. They said that the mosque was built on a Hanuman Temple. SDPI had organised a march against the event planned by the Hindu groups. The News Minute contacted SDPI that confirmed that the person in the video was Nooruddin Farooqui. They claimed that his comment was a reply to the comments made by Minister K. S. Eshwarappa and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.