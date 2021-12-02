Thursday, December 2, 2021
Kerala CPI(M) member arrested for circulating nude video of party member sexually assaulted by party leader, party suspends victim for filing complaint

CPI(M) branch secretary CC Sajimon and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Nasar have been named as the main accused in the case, who stripped and raped the woman and took photos

OpIndia Staff
CPI(M)
CPI(M) members accused of making and circulating nude video of a female party member (Image: India Today)
4

On December 2, Tiruvalla Police in Kerala arrested 39-year-old Chumathra Elimannil Saji, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for circulating a nude video of a female CPI(M) member online. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Apart from Saji, 11 others have been named in the case. While Saji got arrested, the other 11 are absconding.

CPI(M) branch secretary CC Sajimon and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Nasar have been named as the main accused in the case. As per Kerala Police, these two stripped the woman and took her nude photos. The video was widely shared on social media platforms, the reports suggested.

The victim claimed in her complaint that the incident occurred in May 2021. The two prime accused in the case allegedly took her in a car and committed the assault. Sajimon and Nasar have been booked under Section 354 a (Sexual harassment), 354 b (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and 294 (obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the two prime accused gave her sedative-laced drinks and sexually assaulted her. She further added that the accused demanded Rs. 2 lakh, and if she failed to pay, they would circulate the video on social media. Other than two accused, the rest have been booked for circulating the video of the abuse. She further added that an advocate was also involved in circulating the video.

They have been booked under Section 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act. The Police would examine the WhatsApp chats of the accused, after which further investigation would be initiated.

Sajimon was charged with sexual abuse on November 28. India TV News quoted one M. Krishnanunni, social activist and writer from Kozhikode, saying, “The CPM has been advocating woman’s rights and gender equality, and these are all farce. They are putting such abusers in key posts, and the party branch secretary is a key post for a ruling political party as he will have influence in a local police station and will also influence key decisions to be taken by the Police. The party knew that he was an abuser and had relegated him to a local committee member. Why did they give him a post as branch secretary even after this? This means he is a person who is close to party leadership.”

There have been allegations against the Police that they are not taking swift action as the accused belong to the ruling CPI(M). The accused were allegedly hiding in CPI(M) regional committee office. The Police started arresting the accused after receiving severe criticism over the delay.

Sajimon was earlier involved in another sexual abuse case wherein he had impregnated a married woman and later tried to scuttle the DNA test report by using his political clout. The CPM had relegated him from the status of a local committee member and made him the branch secretary of the Kottali branch.

Victim suspended from party for complaint against party leader

In the meanwhile, the victim woman has been suspended by CPI(M) for filing a complaint against the party leader. According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the woman worker was suspended pending investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by Mahila Association. The party has also claimed that they have not received any complaint regarding sexual harassment. If the complaint is proved to be genuine, action will be taken against the guilty after consulting senior leaders, CPM area secretary Francis V Antony said.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

